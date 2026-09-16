US’s Vance: We can’t Let ME Foreign Policy Be Subservient to ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington’s Middle East policy should not be dictated by the “Israeli” entity, arguing that the United States must pursue what he described as its own interests even when they differ from those of its allies.

Speaking during a conference organized by the All-In Podcast, Vance said “Israel” remains an important US partner in areas including military technology and intelligence sharing, but stressed that cooperation does not mean Washington will always align with “Tel Aviv’s” positions.

“Obviously ‘Israel’ has been an important partner when it comes to military technology, when it comes to intelligence sharing, but also sometimes the United States doesn’t… agree with ‘Israel’,” Vance said.

Vance further stated that US President Donald Trump had shown a willingness to disagree with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Washington’s priorities differed from those of the “Israeli” government.

“I think that more than frankly any president in the last 40 years, he has shown a willingness to actually party ways with Bibi Netanyahu when he fells like the interests of the American people are different from the interests of the government if ‘Israel’,” Vance said.

“Donald Trump is the one president of the last 40 years who’s been willing to say ‘You know what, yeah Bibi’s a good partner, but also Bibi and I have a different opinion on this,’ or ‘Bibi’s wrong about this,’ or maybe ‘Bibi’s right about this from the perspective of Israel, but the American people need us to go in a different direction.’”

The US vice president extended his argument to Washington’s broader alliances, including NATO, saying partnerships should not prevent the United States from adopting policies based on its own priorities.

“[We have] a lot of important relationships, a lot of important partnerships in NATO, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to completely make our European foreign policy subservient to NATO, in the same way that we cannot let our Middle Eastern foreign policy be subservient to the State of Israel,” Vance said.

“We’re gonna work with people when we work with them, we’re gonna disagree when we disagree. And we’re gonna pursue America’s interests. That’s the only way to have a rational foreign policy.”

Vance’s remarks came as he also addressed the trajectory of Washington’s war on Iran, saying the war would move into a “much different phase” in the coming months after what he described as the completion of the campaign’s initial objectives.

Speaking to the New York Post, Vance claimed the first stage of the war focused on targeting Iran’s nuclear program, conventional military capabilities, and its ability to project power.

“We can’t predict the future, but I think the president is right to say that this thing will enter a much different phase in a couple of months,” Vance said.

“There are really two phases to this thing, and the first phase is done,” he added. “The first phase was to destroy the nuclear program, destroy their conventional military, destroy their ability to project power in a way that they were able to even a couple of years ago.”