NAZA Film Quakes “Israel”: Army Weighs Action against Makers

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation army chief of staff on Monday ordered the military to examine possible legal action over “NAZA,” a documentary unveiling that “Israeli” forces knowingly murdered large numbers of civilians in Gaza.

The 80-minute documentary by “Israeli” filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, two days after its premiere there drew a 25-minute standing ovation. In “Israel”, it drew widespread condemnation from Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, senior military officials and other public figures.

Eyal Zamir requested that Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Itai Ofir “examine security aspects and possible involvement in relation to the leak of classified materials used in the production of the film” as well as advance “possible legal actions regarding the film and those involved in it.”

Zamir also convened senior “Israeli” officials, including the deputy chief of staff, the military advocate general, the air force commander and the commander of the elite 8200 military intelligence unit to address what the army says are the film’s distortions.

In a statement announcing the meeting, Zamir denounced the film’s revelations as “blood libels,” a “deliberate distortion of reality” and “false and grave accusations” against “Israeli” soldiers and commanders.

The film “adopts narratives of ‘Israel’-haters, defames our soldiers and commanders, and seeks to present the ‘Israeli’ army as deliberately acting unlawfully,” he claimed.

“Israeli” government agencies, including the Foreign Ministry, also met Monday to coordinate a response to the film and sent “Israeli” diplomats abroad talking points rebutting its allegations.

Netanyahu also condemned the film on Monday, calling it “shocking” in a video posted to X.

“We’re fighting worldwide antisemitic incitement, but when it comes from within us, it’s intolerable,” he said.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar went further, asking the so-called Interior Ministry and Population and Immigration Authority to examine whether Abraham and Szor’s conduct could justify revoking their “Israeli” citizenship.

Zohar accused the filmmakers of harming “Israel” abroad and said officials should examine whether the way material for the film was obtained or published could amount to treason or assisting the enemy during wartime.