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Yemen’s Al-Mashat: Those Gifting Epstein Kaaba Cover Threaten Mecca, Not Yemen

Yemen’s Al-Mashat: Those Gifting Epstein Kaaba Cover Threaten Mecca, Not Yemen
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By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat dismissed Saudi claims of threats to Mecca as “a desperate attempt to rally the peoples,” stressing that such allegations can no longer mislead the Arab and Islamic world.

In a statement on Wednesday, al-Mashat said the Yemeni people remain deeply committed to Islam’s holy sites and are prepared to sacrifice themselves in defense of the Sacred House. He argued that those who “gifted the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba to the criminal Epstein” are the ones threatening Mecca and Islamic sanctities.

The statement comes after documents concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released earlier this year, revealing that tapestries embroidered with Quranic verses, which had once covered the Kaaba, were shipped to Epstein in 2017.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source condemned what it described as “fabrication, deception, and misinformation” by the Saudi side over alleged threats from Yemen against Mecca. Speaking to SABA, the source categorically denied that Yemen had threatened Mecca or any other Islamic holy site.

The source further said that promoting such reports was aimed at tarnishing Yemen’s image and generating sympathy for Saudi Arabia across the Muslim world, describing the claims as an old tactic previously employed by the Saudi side.

 

ansarullah saudi coalition war on yemen saudi led aggression on yemen Mecca SaudiArabia JeffreyEpstein

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