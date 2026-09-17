Iran’s Pezeshkian: We’re Ready to Resolve Issues with Neighbors through Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country is ready to resolve differences with its neighbors through dialogue and mutual respect.

He warned that the United States and “Israel” are seeking to sow discord in the region to weaken the nations and plunder the resources.

Speaking in a meeting with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan [PUK] of Iraq, on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized the deep historical, cultural, and social ties between the Iranian nation and the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

“The relations between the two sides are rooted in neighborliness, historical, ethnic, and cultural bonds, and hold special importance for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pezeshkian said.

He further stated that “Regional nations share profound and ancient connections and must rely on these commonalities to pave the way for cooperation, stability, and development.”

Referring to efforts by outsiders to create division and conflict in the region, Pezeshkian warned that the United States and “Israel” are seeking to “weaken the capacities of regional countries and exploit their resources.”

“Therefore, we must reduce the grounds for instability and disagreement by increasing cooperation and dialogue,” he added.

“If certain groups have legitimate demands, we are ready to pursue and resolve the issues through dialogue and within the framework of mutual understanding and respect.”

“At the same time,” the Iranian president added, “we expect all parties to adhere to the principles of good neighborliness and refrain from excessive demands and improper behavior.”

Emphasizing the shared religious and cultural values among Muslims, Pezeshkian stated, “We consider Muslims to be brothers and believe that regional issues can be resolved through cooperation, dialogue, fairness, and justice.”

“If we behave toward one another based on mutual respect and brotherhood, we can create a region full of tranquility, development, progress, solidarity, and humanity.”

Pezeshkian placed a premium on the expansion of relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He highlighted the Iranian government's approach of utilizing the capacities of all ethnicities and religions based on merit and capability, noting that this path has been pursued under the guidance of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

During the meeting, Bafel Talabani said Iran is “a close friend of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and we value the development of relations and joint cooperation between the two sides.”

Talabani underlined the importance of securing the border. “All our efforts are aimed at ensuring the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the border with the Kurdistan Region more than ever before.”

Within the framework of a security agreement between Iran and Iraq, he said, efforts are being made to remove anti-Revolution groups active in border areas and provide the necessary grounds for strengthening security and stability in the region.

Talabani said an economic team accompanied him to Iran to address the existing needs through cooperation and work for the expansion of trade.

In a separate meeting with Talabani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Major General Mohsen Rezaei said it was imperative that the issue of terrorist groups be tackled and security be established at the border.

Rezaei also warned about “Israel’s” activities in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

He also brought up the issue of distrust in the United States.

“We do not trust America at all, and they must take practical action and gain our confidence.”

Talabani, for his part, welcomed the enhancement of economic, security, and diplomatic cooperation