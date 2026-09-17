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“Israel’s” Pager Attacks: When Civilian Devices Become Weapons of War and Breach IHL
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Posters By Al-Ahed News
The pager explosions raise profound questions concerning “Israel’s” compliance with international humanitarian law and the fundamental protections afforded to civilians during armed conflict.
This series examines the prohibition of unnecessary suffering, the legal restrictions on booby traps, and the principle of distinction between military targets and civilian objects and considers how the use of weaponized civilian devices may constitute violations of these established legal principles.
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