Iranian Army: US Vessels Don’t Dare Approach Iranian Shores

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia confirmed that US vessels are staying far from its shores because of the strength of the country’s naval forces, strongly dismissing Washington’s claims that Iran’s military has been weakened or destroyed.

He further stated that Iran’s naval forces remain deployed across the Sea of Oman, Arabian Sea and northern Indian Ocean, where they are maintaining control.

“The US vessels have not been and are not being allowed to approach our shores,” Akraminia said, adding that the fact that American vessels are currently operating at a very long distance from Iran’s coastline demonstrates the country’s military strength.

“If, as [US President Donald] Trump claims, the Navy had been destroyed, the enemy would have approached the shores, but it does not dare to do so,” he said.

His remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims about the destruction of Iran’s military forces. Akraminia called the claim false and said, “We are present in the region and control the region.”

“If they again make a miscalculation and launch a new aggression, they will be targeted more decisively, extensively and forcefully than before and will be forced to endure a heavy defeat,” he said.

Akraminia also rejected US accounts concerning an alleged operation in early April to rescue an American pilot inside Iran, as well as the pilot’s interview about the episode.

“As Western and American media have also announced, these pilots were asked to appear in front of the camera and make these statements,” he said.

He said their accounts were clearly removed from reality, arguing that the United States seeks to create a myth of its own invincibility, as portrayed in Hollywood films, and project that image to the world. He said the interviews and claims were part of the same effort.