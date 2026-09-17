“Israel” Braces for Potential Gaza Resistance Response After Assassinations

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces’ [IOF] Southern Command is preparing for a possible response from the Palestinian Resistance following the assassination of several senior Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, according to sources cited by “Israel’s” i24NEWS.

A report published Wednesday by i24NEWS military affairs analyst Yossi Yehoshua said the “Israeli” occupation forces have martyred two brigade commanders, a battalion commander and several company commanders as part of an assassination campaign in Gaza.

Anonymous sources within the entity’s Southern Command described the assassinations as a major blow to the Resistance’s command structure, while claiming that Hamas considers the assassinations a crossing of red lines.

According to the sources, the IOF have consequently increased their security measures alongside their ongoing military operations in Gaza, carrying out what they described as a “parallel defensive effort” aimed at preventing a potential Hamas operation.

Among those martyred was Rafah Brigade commander Nael Atiya Mohammad Abu Obeid, known as “Abu Atiya,” who was assassinated in an “Israeli” operation on Tuesday. Khan Younis Brigade commander Mohammed Al-Yazouri was also martyred in an assassination operation carried out by “Israeli” aircraft on September 11.

Both commanders were members of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ General Military Council. The group mourned their deaths in statements pledging to continue along the path of those who were martyred.

Meanwhile, according to figures published on September 14, the “Israeli” occupation forces have committed 4,481 violations of the Gaza ceasefire since the agreement took effect on October 11, 2025.

The reported violations include 1,787 live-fire attacks, 1,967 airstrikes and shelling incidents, 184 military incursions, 453 home demolitions and 90 detention operations. The figures amount to roughly 14 reported violations per day since the ceasefire began.

The violations have martyred 1,381 Palestinians, including at least 278 children, and wounded another 4,757 people. A further 186 Palestinians have been detained.