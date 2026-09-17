Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech Regarding the “Israeli” Aggression and Pager Explosions

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the latest developments, including the “Israeli” aggression and the pager explosions [19/9/2026].

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

What prompted me to speak today are the developments that took place in the past few days, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. I was supposed to address you on the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood and give you a comprehensive, complete, and profound assessment of the events of a whole year of the bloody confrontation of the Axis of Resistance with this usurping Zionist entity. In any case, what happened during in the past two days certainly calls for a speech, an assessment, and a position.

Before I begin, I must congratulate all Muslims on the anniversary of the Great Messenger of Allah Abu al-Qasim Mohammad ibn Abdullah’s (may God bless him and his household and grant them peace) birth. God Almighty sent him as a mercy to the world, the Seal of the Prophets, and the Master of the Messengers. He’s a man who became a great nation that will remain immortal until the Day of Judgment.

I also want to congratulate Muslims and everyone on the birth anniversary of his grandson, Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), the greatest teacher of jurists, scholars and imams, who was destined to spread the knowledge of the Messenger of God, which renewed the life of Islam for hundreds of years.

I must also point out that today we were supposed to mark the 40th day after the passing of the late Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Trad. May Allah have mercy on him, but due to the recent developments, it was postponed.

With the passing of His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Hassan Trad, we have lost a great jurist, scholar, and high-minded teacher. He was the pinnacle of piety, morals, righteousness, honesty, sincerity, and spiritual, moral, and fatherly presence. He was a father to everyone and a strong supporter of the resistance, especially the martyrdom operations. May Allah have mercy on him and be pleased with him.

As for what we are in now, I would like to start with the Almighty says:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{If you have suffered injuries ‘at Uḥud’, they suffered similarly ‘at Badr’. We alternate these days ‘of victory and defeat’ among people so that Allah may reveal the ‘true’ believers, choose martyrs from among you—and Allah does not like the wrongdoers.}

He also says: {Do not falter in pursuit of the enemy—if you are suffering, they too are suffering. But you can hope to receive from Allah what they can never hope for. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise.}

For my speech about the recent developments, I prepared three sections: the first section is related to the moral and humanitarian aspect of what we witnessed during the last two days. The second section is regarding what happened and how to deal with it, and the third section is the general position, the general political and jihadist position that we must take in the face of these developments.

Part One

I must address the families of the martyrs that fell in the last few days, whether the martyrs of the bombings inside or the martyrs of the front in the south. I extend my deepest condolences for the loss of their loved ones and the highest congratulations for these loved ones receiving the great and magnificent divine medal and martyrdom. I turn to all the wounded with prayers for their speedy recovery, patience, and endurance, God willing. I will talk about the position of the wounded, the families of the martyrs, and the supporters of the resistance in the context of the speech.

We thank the Lebanese government, the Ministry of Health, hospitals, health centers, civil defense institutions, ambulances, health authorities, doctors and nurses who have done a great job. There are doctors who have been working day and night. Of course, we have a problem in Lebanon due to the large number of eye injuries, and hospitals are not prepared for these kinds of injuries, so there is pressure and sometimes delay. However, this is due to pressure and not negligence. On the contrary, what we have witnessed in the past two days is a positive, serious, and great interaction and high care for which they should be thanked.

We thank all those who donated blood in various Lebanese regions, so much so that it was said that what happened on Tuesday was the largest blood donation in the history of Lebanon. We thank everyone who took the initiative to transport a wounded person on their shoulders, in their cars, or on their bikes. Thanks to all those who announced their willingness to donate their own organs to these wounded. Thanks to all the doctors who opened the doors of their clinics for free day and night. Thanks to all the people, to our good people in Lebanon, to our dear Lebanese people in various regions who showed solidarity and sympathy and expressed sincere feelings regardless of sectarian and political considerations, differences, and disputes that exist. Thanks to all the leaders who showed solidarity, including religious and political references, ministers, representatives, parties, political movements, elites, as well as media, social and cultural institutions and unions.

One of the blessings of this pure blood and this injustice that we have experienced during these days is that we have once again witnessed in Lebanon a great human and moral epic on the national and humanitarian level that we have not seen for a long time. This is one of the blessings of God Almighty and one of the blessings of this blood and these sacrifices.

We must also thank the countries that rushed to provide support and sent medical teams, supplies, and equipment, including the Iraqi government, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which also sent a plane to transport dozens of wounded people (some were transported yesterday, and other planes will come), the Syrian government, which also opened the doors of its hospitals. A number of wounded people were transported to Damascus hospitals. Thanks to all the countries that contacted the Lebanese government and announced their readiness to support. We thank everyone who condemned this heinous “Israeli” crime from the countries of the world and from parties, movements, institutions, and elites, especially the forces of the axis of resistance in Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and others. First and foremost, we thank God Almighty for His affliction, test, assistance, support, and pushing for more affliction.

Part Two: Tuesday and Wednesday’s Events

I would like to make a brief introduction. Otherwise, you know what happened. On Tuesday, the “Israeli” enemy targeted thousands of pagers, blowing them up at the same time. By doing so, the enemy crossed all limitations, laws, and red lines.

It did not care about anything at all, not morally, or humanely, or legally. Some of the blasts took place in hospitals since some people with pagers worked in hospitals, pharmacies, markets, shops, homes, cars and on public streets, where a lot of civilians, including women and children, are present.

It wanted to target Hezbollah men and fighters, but it was targeting the entire environment in which they were present. It used a civilian method used by large segments of society, in the world and not just here, including hospitals, doctors, commercial companies, and transportation institutions. The enemy repeated it again on Wednesday by detonating walkie-talkies, without caring about the whereabouts of their carriers. It didn’t make a difference to it. These people carry walkie-talkies in hospitals, pharmacies, on the street, at home. A person might not necessarily be carrying it on him, he might have put it on the table.

As a result of this aggression, dozens of civilians were martyred, including children and women. Thousands were injured with various wounds. The real numbers will appear with time because many of the brothers and people who were injured entered the hospital and left. That means there are people who are not counted, and there are people who are counted twice or three times. In any case, the number will become clear with time, but the number is very large.

The enemy presumed to be targeting a group of pagers. The time will come to talk about this in detail. The enemy presumed or knew that there are more than four thousand devices distributed among Hezbollah brothers and sisters in different units and institutions. When it detonated these pagers, its intention was to kill four thousand people in one minute. At the very least, it wanted to kill four thousand people in one minute. This is in addition to Wednesday, when walkie-talkies detonated. We are still only talking about the pagers, regardless of the number of people who could be killed in their surroundings in the hospital, pharmacy, market, home, car, problems, and on the road. This is the enemy’s intention, and this is the level of criminality that it committed.

On the second day, its intention was also to kill thousands of those who carry or use walkie-talkies. There were hundreds of wounded and dozens of martyrs yesterday. If we want to round up the number and reduce it, we can say that over the course of two days – one minute on Tuesday and in one minute on Wednesday – the “Israeli” enemy wanted to kill no less than five thousand people in two minutes, with total disregard for any regulations. It he had no problem where to kill and how to kill. It also took into consideration the state of confusion that would prevail as well as the hospitals’ inability to accommodate the wounded leading to the demise of many of the injured. What can we call this criminal act?

It is a major terrorist operation; it is genocide; it is a massacre. We will adopt the term Tuesday’s massacre and Wednesday’s massacre or Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s massacres to be added to the enemy’s major massacres in the entire conflict with this enemy since its founding, since the creation of this cancerous tumor in our region. This is absolute evil in our region, genocide, a major aggression against Lebanon, its people, its resistance, its sovereignty, and its security, war crimes, or a declaration of war. Call it what you may, and it can be call anything we mentioned.

Of course, this was the enemy’s intention. God Almighty, with His vast mercy, kindness, and generosity, saved many and averted many calamities. How did He avert many calamities?

On the one hand, many of these injuries were minor. These wounded could have been martyred. Many pagers were out of service, i.e. turned off; some were far from the brothers, and some were not distributed. This has nothing to do with the enemy’s intention.

As I said, this is thanks to God Almighty, His care, mercy and kindness and the human efforts that we appreciate.

There is no doubt that the eagerness that we saw from the people, who did not leave the wounded on the ground and roads, the presence of the ambulances, the civil defense, Red Cross societies, the Red Crescent, health organizations, scouts and the cooperation of the army and the security services as well as the hospitals and doctors all thwarted the enemy’s objective to a large extent.

If we say that one of the objectives of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s massacres was to kill 5,000 people, by the grace of God and His kindness and by the sincere and honest human efforts and high spirit, zeal, and great presence of the various official and popular segments of our people, this objective has largely obstructed.

As for what happened and how it happened, we formed internal technical, technological, and security investigation committees. We are studying all scenarios, possibilities and hypotheses regarding the blasts. We have reached a nearly definitive conclusion, but we still need some time.

However, the entirety of this file is under investigation and close follow-up, whether from the company that sold the pagers, to the manufacturer, to the transport, to the arrival in Lebanon, to the procedures here in Lebanon, to the distribution – that is, from the producer to the consumer – to the moment of the explosions.

God willing, we will reach clear and certain results regarding all of this in a short time, and then we will proceed based on the merits. I will not rush or delve into this technical and technological aspect because there are analyses, possibilities, and theories. So let us wait a little bit to reach what is certain and definite. However, there is no doubt that we are realistic people. We are not going to deny it. There is no doubt that we have suffered one of the harshest, and most unprecedented blows in the history of the resistance in Lebanon; at the very least, it is unprecedented in Lebanon’s history. This level of aggression may be unprecedented in the history of the conflict with the “Israeli” enemy regionally, and it may be unprecedented in the world. This type of killing, targeting, and crime – the use of pagers or walkie-talkies carried by people and detonating them regardless of where they are located.

Yes, we received a big and harsh blow, but this is also the case of war and conflict. We also know that our enemy has superiority, and we have never said otherwise. They have technological superiority because the “Israelis” are supported by the Americans, the West, NATO and all the forces that possess the latest technology and the latest technological capabilities in the world.

When we enter this conflict, we are betting on effort, jihad, sacrifices, time, attrition, and accumulation of points to win, and we have won and are winning so far.

But the nature of war throughout history, regardless of the warring parties, is a debate. War is a debate. You win some, and you lose some. Tuesday and Wednesday were heavy and bloody days for us, and they were also a big test. With the help of God Almighty, and what I will also talk about in a little while, we will be able, God willing, to pass this test with pride and with our heads held high.

The important thing is that the blow does not bring you down, no matter how big and strong it is. I tell you with complete reassurance, confidence, and trust in God Almighty, this major, powerful, and unprecedented blow has not and will not defeat us. Through this experience, we draw lessons, and we will become stronger, more resilient, more determined, and more capable in facing all possibilities and all risks.

Why did the enemy commit this crime and massacre? I wrote down the context and the objectives for the sake of time. It is important for us to understand the enemy’s objective through this major crime so that we can confront, respond, and disrupt the objectives. Let me just remind you that in a few weeks, we will be marking the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood that took place on October 7, 2023. A whole year has passed since this blessed flood. On October 8, the Lebanese support front was opened, and remains open until now; it’s been effective, influential, and exerts a great deal of pressure on the enemy. What the enemy is doing only proves this. I do not care what is said here or there, you know me. There is a discussion about this topic. There are people who have made up their mind from the start that there is no benefit and no use [for the support front]. We called what they’re doing belittling and causing despair.

What is important is what the enemy says and admits. We have to listen to the current and former enemy leaders, defense ministers, generals, chiefs of staff, deputy chiefs of staff, division commanders, military region commanders, and heads of security agencies in the “Israeli” entity. We must see how they assess the northern front; this is what is important. We should not listen to people making assessments but have no information and do not know what is on the front or what is in the heart of the entity and what they are saying.

For example, a former Deputy Chief of Staff says what’s been happening in the north over the past months is the first historical defeat for “Israel” in the north. Others say there is no doubt that Hezbollah is making strategic achievements in the north.

They are talking about strategic achievements and historic defeat; they are saying that they lost the north; they are talking about a security belt inside the entity and inside occupied Palestine on the northern border for the first time in 75 years; they are talking about magnitude of displacement; they are talking about the magnitude of economic losses in industry, agriculture, and tourism in the north; they are talking about the battle of attrition; they are talking about the depletion of the “Israeli” army on the northern front.

Therefore, forces were brought to the north from October 8. Even though the army was distressed in Gaza, yet they did not pull any forces to send to Gaza. The army even pulled from Gaza and sent them to the West Bank, but it did not pull them from the north because there is a real threat in the north and a real front in the north. The army has a problem in the number of the forces.

A few days ago, one of the “Israeli” media channels said that due to the problem of the number of forces, they will train a large number of the Navy to become the infantry so that they can strengthen the forces they need. Their expression on this front is that we lost the north.

The screams of the people of the north for 11 months are what caused this great pressure that forced Netanyahu and Gallant to head to the north and solve the problem there.

One of the most important elements of pressure on the “Israeli” entity in this battle and one of the most important fronts of attrition – along with the great and important Yemeni front, be it in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea or the Indian Ocean, the weekly popular solidarity, or the missiles, the latest of which is the Palestine 2 missile – and the Iraq front, is the Lebanese front. It is undoubtedly a strong and pressing front.

It is also one of the most important negotiating cards that the Palestinian resistance possesses today to achieve its goals and stop the aggression.

The enemy from the start sought to extinguish the Lebanese support front and stop it. It attempted to pressure and intimidate us, although it adhered to a large extend but not completely to the rules of engagement on the field that were created.

In the past 1 percent was pushing “Israel” to wage war, but this is the result of the factors that emerged on the fronts and the existing balance of terror and deterrence, the attempt to separate the Lebanese front from the Gaza front, the threat of war.

You remember, for 11 months they set dates for launching a war, and some people here in Lebanon and in the Arab world would help them. They’d say that the all-out war will be after two days, after two hours, after a week, etc. For 11 months, we have been living in this atmosphere. All of this was aimed at pressuring the Lebanese state, the Lebanese people, and all the resistance factions in Lebanon, specifically Hezbollah, to stop this front.

The killings, assassinating leaders, assassinating individuals and mujahideen, destroying thousands of homes, terrorizing people, breaking the sound barrier in the middle of the night, especially in the south are all part of the battle. This strike also came in this context. All previous attempts failed. The resistance in Lebanon remained steadfast in its position. That is why the “Israelis” resorted to this method, which is the highest level of criminality that they could undertake. They thought that they were neutralizing the civilians. They killed civilians and targeted civilian facilities.

I am not making any analyses. On Tuesday afternoon, hours after the operation, messages arrived through official and unofficial channels clearly saying: “Our goal from this strike is for you to stop supporting Gaza and to stop fighting on the Lebanese front, and if you do not stop, we have more.”

This was on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, there was more of what they promised on Tuesday. So, the goal of this strike and great crime is clear. It is possible for someone to go further and say that this strike was a prelude and that a large military operation would follow it hours later. This is debatable, but at the very least, it is certain. This is what was sent to us and was also communicated to the official authorities in Lebanon – the goal of the strike is this. Basically, there is implicit “Israeli” adoption of the matter.

The goal is subjugating the resistance, its surrender, stopping the battle, and for it to get out of it. Of course, there are some Western countries ready to work out a way out for us, to work out a certain settlement in the Security Council – the implementation of Resolution 1701 – and for us to stop the war, abandon Gaza, its people, and its resistance, as well as the people of the West Bank, Palestine, and the entire battle. Consequently, all the sacrifices, martyrs, efforts and harsh and bloody confrontations we have made over the course of a year will be in vain, and we cannot do that.

Therefore, the goal of the strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday is to separate the two fronts and stop the Lebanese front.

On behalf of the martyrs, the families of the martyrs, the wounded in the hospitals, those who lost their eyes and hands, all the patient, steadfast and loyal people, all those who have taken on the responsibility of carrying out this moral, humanitarian, and religious duty in supporting Gaza, which is being subjected to genocide, mass killing, hunger, thirst, disease and siege, we tell Netanyahu and Gallant, who was supposed to be sacked but seems to have remained, the enemy government, the “Israeli” army, and the “Israeli” society, the Lebanese front will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops.

We have been saying this for the past 11 months. Maybe this is a repetition, but this comes after these two major strikes, after all these martyrs, all these wounds and all this pain. I say clearly, whatever the sacrifices, whatever the consequences, whatever the possibilities, whatever the horizon the region is heading towards, the resistance in Lebanon will not stop supporting and backing the people of Gaza, the people of the West Bank, and the oppressed in that holy land. This is the first response; this is the first response – disrupting the goals. All they did was kill, wound, practice their brutality, but did they achieve their goal? They did not achieve the goal, as is the case in Gaza. The “Israelis” are killing and exterminating, but for 11 months until now, not even one of the war’s declared goals has been achieved.

Of course, in the context of this goal, there is also an implicit goal, but it serves the same purpose, which is to strike the environment. There is a third goal, which is to strike the resistance’s structure.

The second goal is striking the environment. Where did the explosions take place? The southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh], the Beqaa, the south, naturally since Hezbollah young men and institutions are there. Other blasts took place in the north and in the Jbeil-Keserwan region.

Through these large-scale explosions, the “Israelis” wanted to strike this environment, to tire it out, to exhaust it, to subjugate it, to make it scream and tell the resistance and the resistance leadership, enough, just as some from outside the resistance’s environment are trying to do.

They want the resistance’s environment to say that it’s enough, we’ve done our share. This goal was also disrupted. It was disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The whole world has heard what the wounded in the hospitals or those who have been released said and has seen their high morale. I’ve heard them on the television and have seen their high morale and great patience, will, and determination to return to the battlefield, front, and fighting. Their determination to continue the task and responsibility is also a response to the enemy. It also disrupted the enemy’s goal.

We’ve heard what the families of the martyrs and the wounded said. We saw their steadfastness, their determination, their patience, their resolve. We’ve read the messages they sent us, and we’ve heard their address in the media. We are humbled by their patience, determination, courage, faith, and acceptance.

Another message was sent today, yesterday, and before yesterday during the huge funeral of the martyrs in all the villages, towns and in all the cities and the slogans and chants that the mourners chanted. This is the response of the environment, and also the response of the entire country through solidarity and sympathy.

The “Israelis” expected that this massacre and crime would lead to more divisions, rifts, and inaction on the national and Lebanese level. However, the opposite happened.

Among the goals was also to strike the structure of the resistance. Naturally, the “Israelis” assumed that a large part of these pagers or walkie-talkies were carried by key and senior officials in the resistance. Of course, it wasn’t like that because they were carrying old pagers. The new Pager went to other places.

In any case, they intended to kill the largest possible number of leaders and officials and strike the structure, better yet the command-and-control system. Thus, causing a state of chaos, confusion, weakness, and frailty in the structure of Hezbollah and the resistance.

This did not happen; I say it did not happen for a single moment at all; From the first moment, the command, control, management and monitoring of events in detail were in place and readiness of all weapons and forces was high on the ground as a precaution for any “Israeli” military action.

In any case, today I assure you that this structure has not been shaken or faltered. Praise be to God Almighty, with the accumulation of efforts, the blessing of the blood of the martyrs, and the sacrifices of the Mujahideen, the wounded, the leaders and cadres at all levels from 1982, this structure has only grown in strength, solidity, ability, equipment, numbers, and cohesion. A major crime of this magnitude will not shake it.

To all our friends and loved ones in the world, who have the right to be worried because what happened is huge and significant, rest assured. I would like to reassure them from a position of knowledge and responsibility and not at all from a position of arrogance.

Our structure, thank God, is large, strong, and cohesive; our capabilities are great, and our readiness is high. And let the enemy know that what happened will not affect our structure, our will, our determination, our cohesion, our ability, our command-and-control system, our readiness or our presence on the fronts. Rather, it will increase our strength, solidity, steadfastness and presence. Be certain of that.

This part is regarding disrupting the goals. If the goal is to separate the two fronts, don’t dream about it. If the goal is to shake the environment, don’t dream about it. So far, they have been foolish and stupid. There are people who have said that it is true that they are highly intelligent in technology, but what they have done only revealed to the world that they are highly stupid because they are unable to achieve their goals. So far, they do not understand the moral, cultural, and religious depth of this environment, this resistance, and these people – on the national level and on the level of the resistance structure.

Part three

This final part is a continuation. In recent weeks, talk about the north began. Of course, I will talk about the response in the end of the word. Talk began about transferring the weight to the north, the northern front, the war in the north, and the pressure began. Of course, the talk varies. In other words, there are people talking about a military escalation, and others are talking about a quasi-war. There are people talking about days of fighting, while others exaggerate and are talking about a comprehensive war.

Now, I don’t want to analyze this topic because there is no need; time will reveal these facts. However, everything they say about the north, they set a goal for it. We always say that the important thing is to identify the goal and disrupt it. You defeat the enemy and thwart it by preventing it from achieving its goal. This is how the resistance fights its battles. Throughout history, this is how the battle of resistance was, the resistance of the peoples.

What is the goal that the enemy government announced and on the basis of which it authorized Netanyahu and Gallant to take over the northern front? Returning the residents – in their words – the residents of the north to the north safely. This is the goal. They added this goal to the rest of the war’s goals.

There are three declared goals of the war against Gaza. Now, there is a fourth goal which is the return of the residents. In our words, the goal is the return of the occupying settlers to the north of occupied Palestine, to the border area with southern Lebanon. This is the goal. Can you achieve this goal?

To Netanyahu, who was a little bit intoxicated yesterday, Gallant and their army, government, and entity, this is the challenge. We have accepted this challenge since October 8. Today, we also accept this challenge.

I tell Netanyahu, Gallant, the enemy army, and the enemy entity: you will not be able to return the residents of the north to the north; you will not be able to return the occupying settlers and usurpers to the settlements in the north. Do whatever you want, but you will not be able to return the settlers. This is a great challenge between us and you. We’ve been saying this since October 8, and now as the year approaches to an end, we will repeat and say:

The only way is to stop the aggression and war against the people of Gaza, the Gaza Strip and of course the West Bank. This is the only way. There is no other solution. No military escalation, killing, assassinations, or comprehensive war can ever return the north to the borders, God willing. On the contrary, what you are doing will increase the displacement of the population in the north and will ruin any chance of safely returning these people.

You know that, and I don’t want to add more. For 11 months, we have been fighting at a certain level. Hence, this is also our commitment. There is another matter that we must talk about clearly, which a buffer zone inside Lebanese territory that this fool, the commander of the northern region, is proposing.

First, we wish that they would enter our Lebanese territory. We hope so. Do you know why? Because on the border, their positions are very fortified, and it is rare for us to see their tanks moving. Today, as soon as a tank moves, the brothers hit it. The measures they have taken to hide and conceal their movement make it difficult to detect them.

We look for the tank “with a lamp and a fuse” day and night, and we need daily information and intelligence efforts to locate these people and target them. But if they come to us, they are more than welcome. What he considers a threat, we consider an opportunity. In fact, we consider it a historic opportunity. We even hope for it because it will certainly have major effects on this battle. This is in principle.

Second, what is he saying? He will establish a security zone. He thinks that he can bring back the settlers and let them live in safety. He is confused. He is comparing the situation to that of 1978, when they established a buffer zone in the south, and then expanded it in 1982 until 2000. He is talking about the well-known security zone that we call in Lebanon the occupied border strip area. Here, he is confused and making a wrong comparison. Why?

In 1978, the resistance movements that existed before 1982 and continued after 1982, including Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the National Resistance Front with its various parties, the factions of the Islamic Resistance at the time, the Islamic Group and the Islamic Unification Movement, all adopted that our operations and our fighting would be inside Lebanese territory because the goal is to liberate the occupied border strip.

Therefore, from 1982 until 2000, we did not carry out operations inside occupied Palestine. The focus of all Lebanese resistance factions was on the border strip area and exhausting the enemy army and its agents to force it to leave our land. Yes, after 1992, an equation was established through which the settlements were targeted when civilians in the south were targeted. This later expressed itself in the 1993 July Understanding and the 1996 April understanding. Otherwise, operations in the north of occupied Palestine would not have been a goal.

Today, the issue is different. You are confused. If you think that by entering and establishing a security zone will preoccupy the resistance in fighting you inside the zone, you are mistaken.

If you enter the security zone, the targeting of military sites, military barracks, military centers, and also settlements in northern occupied Palestine will continue in response to the targeting of civilians. Rather, it will expand. This security zone will turn into a mire, a trap, an ambush, an abyss, and hell for your army if you want to come to our land. You will find hundreds of those who were wounded on Tuesday and Wednesday before you because these people today are more determined to continue resisting you, confronting you, fighting you and exhausting you. There is confusion. You are measuring wrongly, and you can try, in any case.

However, there is no doubt that the aggression that occurred is a major aggression, and as I said in the context of the speech, it is unprecedented and will be met with a tough retribution and just punishment whether they expect it or not.

However, since there are hidden aspects to this new battle, I will change the style today. I will not talk about the time, form or place of retribution. It is what you see and not what you hear. Reckoning will come, and we will leave its nature, place and timing to ourselves, in the narrowest circle, even within ourselves because we are fighting the most delicate, sensitive, deepest and most important battle.

In conclusion, I ask God Almighty to grant mercy and high ranks to the martyrs. I ask God Almighty to grant the families of the martyrs patience, contentment and submission as they’ve express. May God Almighty accept their offerings, sacrifices, and stance. I ask God Almighty to grant all the wounded a speedy recovery, wellness and health so that they may return to their families, the battlefield, and arenas of struggle. I ask God Almighty to strengthen the hearts of all the Lebanese, the sympathetic, steadfast Lebanese people and that we may be able to maintain this positivity that was manifested by the blessing of the blood of these martyrs. We hope that some frivolous people, whether politicians or media professionals, as well as social media sites not destroy this great, wonderful, moral, national, humanitarian scene.

Lebanon today is in dire need of this position, this cohesion, and this solidarity in confronting the enemy. This is one of the elements of strength that makes the enemy hesitate to continue targeting Lebanon or waging a war against it. We ask God Almighty to help and support our people in Gaza, the West Bank and occupied Palestine, who are exposed to daily bombing, massacres, and genocide before the entire world. May He support all the supporters, backers and resistance fighters on all fronts of the axis of resistance. They must all be certain that this battle will end with a great, divine, historic victory.

Netanyahu, Gallant, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are leading their entity to the abyss, leading their entity to the third destruction according to their scripture. This foolish, reckless, selfish, narcissistic leadership will lead this entity to a deep valley.

Regarding the great future of the battle, I say: It maybe days, nights, weeks, months and perhaps years. This is a great and long battle with this entity, but its horizon and end are clear. The Mujahideen, the faithful, the patient, the steadfast and the wounded see it, and today the martyrs bear witness to it from above.

May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.