Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi Aggression on Yemen Continues Under US Supervision

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the Saudi-led military aggression against Yemen is being conducted under US supervision, asserting that Yemeni Armed Forces are acting in self-defense.

Al-Houthi said the campaign against Yemen began in 2015 and has continued since then, describing it as an unjustified attack against the Yemeni people.

He said the latest escalation began with the Saudi bombardment of Sanaa airport, which he characterized as an act of aggression without legitimate justification.

Addressing the period of de-escalation, al-Houthi accused Saudi Arabia of failing to seriously pursue peace and instead using the period to tighten what he called arbitrary measures.

He said Riyadh had refused to establish relations with Yemen based on mutual respect and shared interests, seeking instead to maintain influence and control over Yemeni affairs.

The Ansarullah leader also accused the "Israeli" enemy of seeking to bring Yemen to collapse on multiple levels during the de-escalation period.

He said Saudi Arabia believes its strength depends on keeping Yemen weak, divided, and fragmented.

Al-Houthi praised what he described as recent victories by Yemeni forces, saying they had been achieved as part of what he called the Yemeni people’s just cause. He also praised Yemeni Armed Forces personnel and those supporting the country’s general mobilization.

He accused the Saudi-led coalition of systematically targeting civilians and religious and cultural sites during the conflict. According to al-Houthi, thousands of women were killed, while homes, cities, neighborhoods, markets, mosques, cemeteries, and archaeological sites were targeted.

He specifically alleged that more than 2,000 mosques were struck, including historic mosques away from the front lines, as well as a shelter for blind people in Sanaa.

Al-Houthi said Yemen possesses evidence and documentation of Saudi violations and claimed that the United Nations and international organizations have acknowledged Saudi crimes.

He rejected Saudi accusations that Yemeni forces had targeted Mecca, calling the allegation “a deception, a great lie, a fabrication, and a gross falsehood.”

He stressed that Yemenis would not accept attacks on Islamic holy sites and accused Saudi Arabia of using propaganda to distort Yemen’s image and justify its actions.

Al-Houthi said the accusation was intended to compensate for what he described as Saudi military failures and setbacks on the ground, calling it “the lie of the age.”