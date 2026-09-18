Gaza Death Toll Rises as Building Collapse Kills 21

By Staff, Agencies

Five bodies and 28 injured Palestinians arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of ongoing "Israeli" aggression, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Wednesday.

The ministry said three of those killed were newly martyred, while two others succumbed to their wounds.

Since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, 2025, the ministry said the death toll has reached 1,386, with 4,784 injured, while 831 bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble.

According to the ministry, the cumulative death toll since the start of the "Israeli" strikes on October 7, 2023 has risen to 73,821, while 174,897 Palestinians have been injured.

The ministry also reported that the collapse of a building in Gaza on Tuesday killed 21 people and injured more than 14 others, with several people still missing. The incident brings the reported number of deaths from building collapses in the Strip to 61.

The Al-Saada Building collapsed at dawn on Tuesday after cracks developed in its ceilings, walls, and foundations, which the ministry attributed to severe structural damage caused by continued "Israeli" bombardment.

The Health Ministry said "Israeli" strikes continue across Gaza through aircraft and artillery fire, as well as machine-gun fire, resulting in deaths and injuries on an almost daily basis.

It also accused "Israel" of failing to fulfill its commitments under the ceasefire agreement, particularly regarding the entry of humanitarian aid, essential supplies, and logistical equipment needed to support Gaza’s severely strained health sector.