China Condemns Somaliland’s Taiwan Position

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese Embassy in Somalia has condemned recent remarks on Taiwan by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro during his visit to the United States.

In a statement on Wednesday, an embassy spokesperson said Somaliland’s position on Taiwan “blatantly violated” the One China principle and undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Chinese side resolutely opposes and severely condemns it,” the spokesperson said, stressing that the One China principle is a widely recognized norm in international relations and an international consensus.

The embassy reiterated Beijing’s position that there is one China and that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, while warning Somaliland and other politicians against crossing what it described as China’s red line on the Taiwan issue.

“Taiwan has never been a country and will never be a country,” the spokesperson said, warning that crossing the line on the Taiwan question would lead to “serious consequences.”

The Chinese Embassy also reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that Somaliland remains part of Somalia.

It said Beijing firmly supports the Federal Government of Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and opposes moves aimed at dividing Somali territory.

Irro’s visit to the United States is aimed at strengthening Somaliland’s diplomatic, security, and economic ties with US officials and international partners.

The visit follows his trip to "Israel" three months earlier, which "Israeli" media described as historic.

The latest tensions also follow the "Israeli" occupation’s announcement in December that it had recognized Somaliland as an independent state, according to the supplied report.