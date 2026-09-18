US Again Denies Abbas Visa for UN General Assembly

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has denied Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas a visa to attend the UN General Assembly in New York for a second consecutive year, preventing him from addressing the gathering in person. The State Department said it was extending visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization officials.

Washington said the PA and PLO had failed to meet reform commitments and cited Palestinian efforts to pursue cases involving "Israel" at international courts, seek recognition of Palestinian statehood outside negotiations, and what it described as continued payments and public glorification of individuals involved in attacks.

The decision has again created tension between Washington and the United Nations. Last year, after a similar visa denial, the General Assembly allowed Abbas to address the session by video. The assembly is expected to consider allowing another video statement this year.

The Palestinian Authority criticized the decision, saying it undermines Palestinian-US relations and efforts toward a two-state solution.

The United States has maintained a waiver for personnel notified to the PLO Observer Mission to the UN, meaning the restrictions do not prevent all Palestinian diplomatic representation at UN headquarters.

The move comes as Washington continues to engage diplomatically with Palestinian actors while maintaining close ties with "Israel."

The US administration has also opposed efforts by the International Criminal Court to pursue cases involving "Israeli" officials and has imposed sanctions on ICC personnel.

The decision comes amid continued violence in the occupied West Bank. UN OCHA reported that more than 1,600 settler attacks resulting in Palestinian casualties or property damage were documented between January and August 2026, affecting 275 Palestinian communities, an average of 6.7 incidents per day.

Abbas and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are both scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 24.

Unless the US decision is reversed or the UN grants Abbas permission to speak remotely, he is expected to address the gathering by video while Netanyahu is due to appear in person.