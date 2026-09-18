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Saudi Arabia Proposes Two-Week Truce in Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi Arabia has asked Oman to approach Ansar Allah over a proposed two-week truce, during which talks would focus on resolving Yemen’s humanitarian situation.
According to the proposal, Riyadh would seek an agreement addressing the humanitarian file during the ceasefire period, with the understanding that a deal could be announced before the truce ends.
The initiative comes amid renewed military escalation in Yemen, as Yemeni Armed Forces continue confronting Saudi-backed forces across several governorates.
Saudi-backed forces have intensified their military mobilization in several areas, prompting Yemeni forces to carry out what they described as preemptive strikes against their positions and movements.
Saudi Arabia has also continued conducting airstrikes against several Yemeni governorates, with Yemeni forces responding to the attacks.
The proposed truce comes after the Yemeni Armed Forces declared an equation of “blockade for blockade, and escalation for escalation” in response to Saudi military actions and the years-long blockade imposed on Yemen.
If accepted, the two-week ceasefire would provide an opening for negotiations focused on Yemen’s humanitarian situation while military confrontations continue on the ground.
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