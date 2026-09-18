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IRG Commander: Iran Possesses Undisclosed Military Capabilities

IRG Commander: Iran Possesses Undisclosed Military Capabilities
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By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] in Greater Tehran, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, said that Iran now has the battlefield position needed to impose its will, stressing that the initiative is fully in the hands of Iran’s armed forces.

Hassanzadeh added that the IRG possesses extensive military capabilities and equipment that have yet to be publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, he said the United States should clearly understand that the Iranian people are fully prepared to take the field and sacrifice their blood in defense of their land, country, and national gains.

Earlier Thursday, Hassanzadeh said Iran’s missile and drone production and development programs were continuing at full pace without interruption, while Iranian forces had reached a higher level of readiness to respond to any aggression targeting the country.

Iran war on iran UnitedStates IRG

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Last Update: 18-09-2026 Hour: 11:49 Beirut Timing

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