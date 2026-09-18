Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi Claims of Yemen Targeting Mecca Heinous Lie

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, has condemned Saudi Arabia’s allegations that Yemeni forces have targeted the holy city of Mecca, dismissing the claims as a “major, ugly, and heinous lie” designed to justify Riyadh's ongoing aggression.

In a speech broadcast on Al-Masirah Television on Thursday evening, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that the Saudi regime is deliberately repeating this fabrication to elicit quick, unverified condemnations from international parties and to create false pretexts for its own war crimes against the Yemeni people.

“No rational Muslim who possesses an ounce of respect for their Islamic identity would believe or accept such slander against a people whom the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] testified to as the 'people of faith and wisdom,'” He declared.

The Yemeni Leader further stressed that the Yemeni people and their armed forces hold the deepest reverence for Islamic holy sites, arguing that the Saudi accusation is a direct assault on Yemen's Islamic, human, and moral honor.

“The lives, wealth, and very existence of the Yemeni people are a ransom for Mecca and all Islamic sanctities,” he stated.

He reminded listeners that whenever actual insults are directed at Islam, the Quran, or holy sites by the enemies of Islam-namely the Zionist entity, which Saudi Arabia aligns with-the Yemeni people are always the first to mobilize in massive, unparalleled displays of defense for their faith.

The Ansarullah leader criticized the moral and political standing of the Saudi government, accusing it of profound hypocrisy.

He argued that Riyadh attempts to hide behind the sanctity of Mecca for political cover while simultaneously promoting moral corruption, normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, and waging a brutal, years-long war and blockade against Yemen.

Furthermore, Sayyed Al-Houthi directed strong criticism at international and regional entities that swiftly issued statements of condemnation based solely on Saudi claims without independent verification.

A recent report has disclosed that Saudi authorities have solicited support from allied nations as its air defense capabilities face depletion amid the ongoing military aggression against Yemen.

Citing Quranic injunctions that command believers to verify news from unreliable sources, he accused these parties of complicity in a "manifest sin."

He suggested their reactions are driven by financial dependencies on "petrodollars" and narrow political gains, rather than genuine moral or religious principles.

Concluding his remarks, the Ansarullah leader challenged those who claim to defend Islamic holy sites to direct their efforts and genuine outrage toward the “real and clear enemy”.

He pointed to the Zionist entity, whose literature, statements, and political plans openly threaten Al-Aqsa, Mecca, and Medina, urging the Islamic world to confront this actual threat rather than falling for Riyadh's deceptive narratives.

Sayyed Al-Houthi affirmed that the Yemeni people and their armed forces reserve their full legal, moral, and religious right to respond to this slander and the ongoing injustice directed against them.