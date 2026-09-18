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Russia, China Block US Bid to Extend Iran Sanctions Panel
By Staff, Agencies
Russia and China vetoed a US-backed bid at the UN Security Council on Thursday to extend the mandate of the expert panel monitoring sanctions against Iran, blocking the measure despite 11 votes in favor and two abstentions.
The draft resolution sought to extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts assisting the 1737 Iran Sanctions Committee under Resolution 1929, ahead of its scheduled expiration on September 26. Moscow and Beijing, both permanent Security Council members, rejected the measure.
Russia challenged the legal and procedural basis for the session, arguing that Resolution 2231 expired on October 18, 2025, and that there was therefore no basis for continuing consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue under the agenda item.
China backed Moscow’s position, urging members to avoid “political confrontation and pressurization” and arguing that respecting the expiration of international mandates is essential to preserving multilateral credibility and dialogue.
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf praised the Chinese-Russian veto, saying it rejected the “political exploitation” of the Security Council and reaffirmed the rule of law.
Qalibaf also said the veto demonstrated that the “unipolar system has come to an end,” arguing that Iran should defend a multipolar international order because “unipolarity is not in anyone’s interests.”
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