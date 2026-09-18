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37 Saudi Airstrikes Hit Yemen, Civilians Among Life Losses
By Staff, Agencies
Saudi warplanes carried out 37 airstrikes across Yemen within 24 hours, claiming and wounding several civilians, according to Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree.
According to Saree, Saudi F-15 fighter jets took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base and struck several locations in Taiz and Hajjah governorates.
Meanwhile, Saba News Agency reported that two strikes hit al-Barh Bridge in Maqbana district, west of Taiz, while two others targeted the city of Abs in Hajjah, damaging four vehicles.
The attacks also targeted telecommunications infrastructure, hitting three towers in Taiz Governorate. The facilities were located in the al-Dhikra and al-Hawban areas of al-Taiziyah district and al-Rahida area of Khadir district.
The strikes come amid renewed Saudi aggression against Yemen and continued confrontations between the YAF and Saudi-backed forces across several governorates.
For its part, Mohammad Abdul-Salam, head of Sanaa’s negotiating delegation, warned Riyadh that further escalation would not achieve its objectives and would only deepen the crisis.
Abdul-Salam said Saudi Arabia had already tested the military option in Yemen, arguing that it had produced nothing but failure.
The YAF, meanwhile, have continued confronting Saudi-backed forces, carrying out preemptive strikes against their field mobilizations while also targeting vital facilities inside Saudi Arabia.
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