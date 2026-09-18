Palestinians Killed and Wounded in New ’Israeli’ Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian woman was shot by "Israeli" forces in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, while another Palestinian was seriously wounded by "Israeli" artillery shelling east of Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza, according to local reports.

Three Palestinians were also wounded by "Israeli" drone fire east of Bureij camp in central Gaza, according to a correspondent.

In Gaza City, civil defense crews on Friday rescued several Palestinians after a residential building damaged during the war collapsed in the al-Sabra neighborhood.

The rescue operation came amid warnings over more than 2,000 damaged and at-risk buildings across the Gaza Strip that are sheltering large numbers of displaced Palestinians.

Rescue teams warned that the deteriorating condition of these buildings poses serious risks to residents, while shortages of heavy equipment and specialized machinery are complicating rescue operations.

Two days earlier, rescue crews said the death toll from the collapse of a residential building housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City had risen to 21, including 12 children, five women, and two elderly people. Fourteen others were injured, while more than 100 people were estimated to remain missing beneath the rubble.

On September 17, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said five bodies and 28 injured Palestinians had arrived at hospitals across Gaza over the previous 24 hours as a result of ongoing "Israeli" aggression. Three of those killed were newly killed, while two others succumbed to their wounds.

Since the ceasefire announced on October 11, 2025, the ministry said 1,386 Palestinians have been killed and 4,784 injured, while 831 bodies have been recovered from beneath the rubble.

The cumulative toll from the war on Gaza has risen to more than 73,821 Palestinians killed and 174,897 wounded since October 7, 2023, according to the ministry.