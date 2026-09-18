Former Zelensky Press Secretary Barred From European Parliament

By Staff, Agencies

Former Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s press secretary, Yulia Mendel, has sharply criticized her former boss, calling him “scum” and describing him as a “suicide method chosen by the Ukrainian nation.”

Mendel, who served as Zelensky’s spokeswoman during the early years of his tenure before resigning in 2021, said her conscience had compelled her to publicly voice her accusations against the former Ukrainian leader.

“I ask God every day for forgiveness because I helped this scum to come to power and stay there,” Mendel told Ukrainian blogger Lilia Bagirova on Thursday. She said remaining silent would have been something she could not forgive herself for.

Mendel criticized Zelensky’s policies amid the conflict with Russia, particularly forced mobilization and what she described as continued corruption. She said her view of him had changed to the point that she no longer regarded him as a human being.

Earlier this month, Zelensky imposed sanctions on Mendel, with Kiev accusing her of spreading Russian propaganda. Mendel has rejected the allegations. The source also noted that Zelensky has imposed personal sanctions on political rivals and former allies.

On Wednesday, Mendel was barred from entering the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, where she had been scheduled to speak. She linked the decision to the sanctions imposed against her by Zelensky, while the European Parliament’s press service declined to comment.

The event had been organized by Hans Neuhoff, a German MEP from the Alternative for Germany (AfD). The party has strongly criticized the EU’s continued military and financial support for the Zelensky government.