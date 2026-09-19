YAF: Saudi Bombardment of Yemen Surges to 300 Strikes in One Week

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Friday that Saudi warplanes carried out 26 airstrikes using F-15 aircraft over the past 24 hours, bringing the reported total number of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen this week to 300.

Saree said the latest strikes took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base and targeted Taiz province south of Sanaa.

He added that Saudi F-15 and Typhoon aircraft operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif bases had targeted Taiz, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Amran, Al-Hudaydah and Saada provinces throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Saba News Agency reported that Saudi forces also shelled the border districts of Shada and Al-Dhaher west of Saada in northern Yemen.

Earlier Friday, Saree said Yemeni authorities had foiled “criminal attempts” in Sanaa carried out by the Saudi side with a “Daesh-style imprint,” warning that such actions “will not pass without a response.”

Amid the escalation, the YAF have continued confronting Saudi-backed forces across several provinces, including through preemptive strikes on their field deployments and attacks on vital facilities inside Saudi territory.

Earlier, on September 17, Saree reported that Saudi warplanes had conducted 37 airstrikes across Yemen within 24 hours, with several civilians reportedly martyred or wounded.

He said Saudi F-15s launched from Khamis Mushait struck locations in Taiz and Hajjah.

Saba reported that two strikes hit the al-Barh Bridge in Taiz’s Maqbana district, while two others targeted the city of Abs in Hajjah, damaging four vehicles. Three telecommunications towers in Taiz were also targeted in al-Dhikra, al-Hawban and al-Rahida.

The latest attacks come amid renewed Saudi aggression and continued confrontations between the YAF and Saudi-backed forces across several governorates.

At the same time, a senior source reported on September 17 that Saudi Arabia had asked Oman to approach Ansarullah over a proposed two-week truce focused on talks to address Yemen’s humanitarian situation.

According to the source, Riyadh indicated that an agreement on the humanitarian file could be announced during the proposed ceasefire.

The reported diplomatic move comes alongside the renewed Saudi aggression on Yemen, as fighting continues across several Yemeni governorates.

A Yemen-based political observer said the move reflected Riyadh’s turn toward mediation after failing to build effective alliances against Sanaa.