Mexico and US Report Progress in Ongoing Trade Negotiations

By Staff, Agencies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that Mexico and the United States are making progress toward a potential trade agreement following what she described as a “very good” phone conversation with US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Sheinbaum said the two leaders spoke on Wednesday, with Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco and Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard also taking part. She did not reveal details of the discussion, saying the contents would remain private until an agreement is reached.

Mexico is seeking reduced US tariffs on key exports, including steel, aluminum and automobiles. The negotiations also cover rules of origin and efforts to strengthen supply chains across North America.

The talks are part of the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement [USMCA], which sets the framework for trade between the three countries. Mexico and the United States have conducted several rounds of negotiations this year, addressing issues including economic security, labor, agriculture, electronic payments, steel, aluminum and automobiles.

Rules governing the regional sourcing of products remain a major point of discussion. The United States has advocated stricter requirements for components to be sourced from North America, particularly when products include materials or parts from outside the region. Mexico, meanwhile, is seeking to preserve access to the US market and protect highly integrated manufacturing and supply chains.

The negotiations come as Mexico works to maintain the broader USMCA framework while addressing sector-specific tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. The agreement has helped create extensive economic ties among the three North American economies, with the United States serving as Mexico’s largest export market.

Sheinbaum has said Mexico will defend its sovereignty while seeking trade conditions that support Mexican workers, businesses and investment. Trump, meanwhile, said Thursday that he was considering changes to trade relations with Mexico, adding uncertainty to the discussions even as Sheinbaum reported continued progress.