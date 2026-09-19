Trump Bars CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing what he described as false or misleading reports about his administration.

In a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the restrictions would take effect immediately. He also alleged that Politico had received millions of dollars in government subscription payments during former President Joe Biden’s administration, characterizing the arrangement as improper.

Trump later defended the decision when questioned by reporters in the Oval Office about its compatibility with the First Amendment and protections for a free press. He said the outlets had repeatedly published what he called “fake news” and argued that the United States needed accurate and fair reporting.

Trump also indicated that other media organizations could face similar restrictions, while saying he would welcome the affected outlets back to the White House if their coverage improved. He accused some media organizations of deliberately publishing negative reports about his administration and said such coverage was intended to weaken Republicans.

CNN responded by defending its White House reporters and their reporting. The network said journalists have a constitutional right to cover the president and government without interference, and argued that preventing its reporters from accessing the White House would violate protections for a free press.

MS NOW and Politico had not immediately issued public responses to Trump’s announcement at the time of the report.

The dispute highlights continuing tensions between the Trump administration and major news organizations over press access, presidential coverage and the constitutional protections afforded to journalists.