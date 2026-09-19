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The Pager Massacre in Lebanon: “Israel’s” Crime Did Not Spare Women

The Pager Massacre in Lebanon: “Israel’s” Crime Did Not Spare Women
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Video by Sarah Raad

On September 17, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., “Israel” snuffed out the light and stole the colors, leaving thousands of people—including women and children—to live in darkness for the rest of their lives.

Among them were mothers who were getting ready to serve dinner to their children, like Rawan Al-Moussaoui; students who had just come home from school or university, like Sarah Jaffal; the young Zeinab Mestrah, who was preparing for her wedding; and nurses caring for patients in hospitals, like Nayfa Awada.

These are just a few of the women affected. Behind them are dozens more women, families and stories forever changed.

The “Israeli” crime of using exploding pagers crossed every line, leaving a dark stain on humanity.

Click here to view in French

Israel Lebanon Pager

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Last Update: 19-09-2026 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

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