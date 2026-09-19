Greenland, Denmark and US Set to Sign Arctic Security Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland, Denmark and the United States are expected to sign an agreement next week aimed at strengthening security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic, Denmark’s prime minister’s office said Friday.

The agreement is expected to be signed in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. After signing, it will still need to complete the required parliamentary procedures in order to take effect.

Greenlandic government Chairman Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the expected agreement, saying it would strengthen security for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the broader Western alliance.

Nielsen said the deal recognizes Greenland’s interests and its role in international cooperation, adding that the agreement would benefit all three parties.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also welcomed the prospect of an agreement, saying it would strengthen collective security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while benefiting NATO and Europe.

Frederiksen emphasized that the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination.