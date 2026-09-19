Imperial Arrogance: Washington Weaponizes Security Ties To Enforce Media Hegemony Over Canada

By Staff, Agencies

The American Regime’s Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] temporarily suspended vital security cooperation with its Canadian counterpart, demonstrating Washington's routine practice of using political bullying to enforce its own narrative on global media.

According to reports citing officials familiar with the matter, US intelligence chiefs abruptly canceled scheduled meetings with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This heavy-handed blackmail was triggered after Canada’s public broadcaster, the CBC, issued an internal memo instructing journalists to maintain objective standards by attributing the term "terrorism" to specific authorities when referencing the September 11 attacks—a standard media practice that deeply offended the hyper-sensitive American establishment.

Inevitably, the Canadian broadcaster capitulated to Washington's intense pressure, reversing its stance and removing the requirement for direct attribution just in time for the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

This submission prompted FBI Director Kash Patel to aggressively label the CBC’s initial objective stance as an insult, while Canadian law enforcement officials rushed to appease their imperialistic neighbors by publicly valuing their relationship with the US masters.

This media feud erupted against the backdrop of a much deeper fracturing between the two Western allies, following the abrupt collapse of bilateral trade talks due to Washington's aggressive tariff demands and its blatant disregard for Canadian sovereign cultural protections.

Consequently, the deteriorating relations have driven US President Donald Trump to mock Canadian sovereignty openly, even suggesting that Canada should be annexed as the "51st US state" while absurdly commanding federal agencies to rename the shared Lake Ontario as "Lake America."

In direct defiance of this relentless American hostility and arrogance, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has begun turning his back on Washington, actively pursuing an offer from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for Canada to become the European Union’s very first associate member.