Arsenal of Bankruptcy: Massive Cost of Defending US Aggression Against Iran Exposed

By Staff, Agencies

The American occupation's central command [CENTCOM] has bled a staggering $43.6 billion in its failing war against Iran, exposing critical bottlenecks and severe inventory depletion within the imperialist military machine.

According to official figures sent to lawmakers, nearly two-thirds of this massive bill—approximately $28.1 billion—has been desperately allocated just to replenish depleted munitions stockpiles emptied by defensive Iranian strikes.

The Pentagon earmarked an additional $11.2 billion for ongoing operations and $4.3 billion to replace shattered equipment losses. Crucially, this multi-billion-dollar price tag completely excludes the billions more needed to rebuild the hundreds of buildings and high-tech radar systems across eight Middle Eastern countries that were decisively damaged or destroyed at US imperial bases, as confirmed by a recent Pentagon inspector general report.

This sustained defensive pressure from the regional Axis of Resistance has forced Washington to burn through its prewar stockpiles, expending more than half of its total global inventory of Patriot, SM-3, and THAAD interceptors.

In a desperate bid to shield their bases from precise Iranian salvos, US forces recently fired up to 70 Patriot interceptors and over a dozen THAAD missiles against a single volley of just 20 ballistic missiles at an illegal base in Jordan.

By utilizing advanced tactics, including warheads that split into multiple projectiles, Iran has successfully forced the American military to deplete its high-tech arsenal, triggering strategic shortages that US President Donald Trump has desperately tried to hide by labeling the leaked shortages as "treasonous."