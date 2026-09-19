Syrian Forces Capture Suspected Daesh Cell Leader After Deadly Daraa Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian authorities announced Saturday that they had arrested Walid al-Fallah, described as one of the leaders of a Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”]-linked cell accused of killing three members of the country’s Internal Security Forces.

The arrest was carried out by Internal Security Forces in the southern province of Daraa, according to the SANA news agency. Authorities said the cell was responsible for the deaths of three security personnel in the city of Al-Sanamayn.

The officers were killed Thursday during a security operation to apprehend a wanted suspect. Authorities said an armed group attacked their patrol, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The Internal Security Forces later said the group had links to Daesh and had taken shelter in Al-Sanamayn. Security forces raided the location after the suspected militants refused to surrender.

On Friday, authorities announced that they had identified the cell allegedly responsible for the attack. During searches of properties belonging to two suspected leaders, security forces reportedly seized weapons, ammunition and equipment used to manufacture explosives.

The arrest of Al-Fallah represents the latest security operation targeting suspected Daesh networks in southern Syria.