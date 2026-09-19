Report: “Israel” Seeks Compensation Following Saudi F-35 Deal

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” appears concerned about Saudi Arabia gaining access to the F-35, with “Israeli” officials reportedly preparing to seek additional advanced American weapons as “compensation” for the deal.

According to “Israeli” media outlet “Walla,” “Israel” plans to ask the Trump administration for weapons systems that Washington had previously declined to approve. The move follows the US approval of a potential $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

For years, “Israel” has been the only operator of the F-35 in the Middle East, giving it a unique position in advanced stealth aviation.

With Saudi Arabia potentially joining the F-35 program, “Israeli” officials are seeking additional sophisticated capabilities from Washington to maintain their existing military advantage.

According to “Walla,” the reported requests could include space-based weapons, next-generation interceptor aircraft, bunker-busting munitions and underground systems capable of operating deep beneath rocky mountains.

The proposed Saudi package includes 48 F-35 aircraft, 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, cryptographic equipment, electronic-warfare support, training and logistics packages.

If completed, the agreement would make Saudi Arabia the first Arab country to operate the F-35 and end “Israel’s” position as the aircraft’s sole operator in the Middle East.

The push for additional American weaponry suggests that “Israel” is seeking to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s acquisition of the F-35 does not narrow its longstanding technological advantage.

As Saudi Arabia moves toward acquiring the F-35, the response from “Israel” underscores the growing importance of advanced military technology in the changing balance of power across the Middle East.