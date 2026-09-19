Capitalizing on Conflict: Canada Scrambles for Share of Evolving Western Arms Funding

By Staff, Agencies

The Canadian regime is aggressively lobbying to join the European Union's massive €90 billion Ukraine military loan program, driven by a desire to enrich its domestic arms manufacturers through contracts financed by the Western bloc.

According to official confirmations from Brussels, ongoing technical exchanges aim to grant Canadian weapons firms direct access to the procurement scheme in exchange for Ottawa contributing to the EU's borrowing costs.

The frantic financial maneuver comes as the Western-backed puppet administration in Kiev faces a catastrophic financial collapse.

Despite receiving immense foreign funding—with €60 billion of the package specifically earmarked for military aggression—Ukraine is still drowning in a massive $27 billion budget shortfall, exacerbated by Vladimir Zelensky’s admission that his regime has already burned through funds meant to last through the end of 2026.

This profound economic ruin inside Ukraine has coincided with rampant corruption and high-profile embezzlement scandals, most notably within the state nuclear operator Energoatom, which directly implicated figures close to Zelensky.

Furthermore, the economic outlook for the Kiev regime has completely deteriorated following the total failure of Zelensky’s 40-day cross-border pressure campaign against Russia.

In response to those provocations, Moscow launched devastating, high-precision retaliatory strikes targeting Ukrainian ports and strategic vessels, effectively paralyzing Kiev’s Black Sea export routes and leaving the Western-backed proxy force in a state of severe logistical and financial crisis.