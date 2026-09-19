Turkey Targets Iran’s Bank Mellat Amid Intensified US Economic Warfare

By Staff, Agencies

The Turkish banking regulator has unilaterally revoked the operating license of the Istanbul branch of Iran's Bank Mellat, yielding to the ongoing financial siege imposed by the US regime and its regional allies.

In a decree published on Saturday, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency [BDDK] terminated the operations of the Tehran-based lender's primary Turkish branch, citing broad clauses regarding financial stability.

This hostile administrative action takes place against the backdrop of relentless Western economic warfare, which was aggressively renewed after the American regime unilaterally sabotaged the 2015 nuclear agreement in May 2018.

Bank Mellat, previously targeted by both US and Gulf puppet regimes due to its vital financial role, remains a key target of Washington's sanctions campaign against institutions supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG].

This latest regulatory crackdown coincides with an intensified US campaign targeting regional financial sovereignty.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department aggressively blacklisted another Turkish financial institution, Golden Global Bank, under the pretext of halting millions of dollars in international transactions intended for the IRG-Quds Force.

By choking off legitimate banking channels, Washington continues to pressure regional neighbors to comply with its economic blockade against the Axis of Resistance.