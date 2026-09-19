Italy Prepares Naval Deployment to Secure Bab al-Mandab Shipping

By Staff, Agencies

Italy is preparing to deploy up to four naval vessels, including frigates, to secure the passage of Italian merchant ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Corriere della Sera reported Saturday, citing sources.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto reportedly told EU foreign affairs and security chief Kaja Kallas that “the need to adopt effective and timely decisions” was urgent to prevent further disruption to maritime traffic through the strategic waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Rome said it is prepared to act independently if other European Union members do not move to reinforce the bloc’s Operation Aspides maritime mission. However, Italy expects to share the financial burden with other EU states if they join the effort.

Crosetto said the Italian Navy would ensure safe passage for Italian ships through the strait. An Italian warship already escorted a merchant vessel off the Yemeni coast on Friday, as the Yemeni Armed Forces continue efforts to bring the area under their control amid a wider offensive along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast.

According to ANSA, the frigate Bergamini is currently docked in Djibouti, while at least 12 Italian-flagged or Italian-owned merchant ships are awaiting escorted passage.

More than 1,200 ships a month have transited Bab al-Mandab since the beginning of summer, representing a 28% increase in traffic and a 43% rise in registered tonnage compared with the same period last year.

Italy’s move comes a day after Operation Aspides raised its alert level in response to worsening conditions around the strait. Kallas said the mission would continue escorting commercial shipping despite the deteriorating security situation.

The EU is also considering expanding Aspides’ mandate to include minesweeping capabilities and potentially redeploying vessels initially pledged to a separate coalition intended to protect the Strait of Hormuz.

The growing pressure on European supply lines is also affecting energy markets. Saudi Arabia has reportedly informed at least two European oil-refining customers that they will not receive crude allocations in October, citing force majeure provisions.