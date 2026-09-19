Sanaa Warns Saudi Arabia of Response to Continued Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Sanaa warned Saudi Arabia that Yemen reserves the right to respond to actions it considers hostile, following reports that Saudi aircraft carried out 26 airstrikes against Yemen.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry accused Riyadh of escalating its military actions and warned that continued aggression would carry consequences. The ministry also condemned what it described as “Saudi ISIS” activity, accusing Saudi Arabia of seeking to destabilize Yemen and undermine its security.

The Foreign Ministry said Yemen has the right to respond to developments that threaten its security and sovereignty.

It did not specify the nature or timing of any potential response, but stressed that Sanaa would not regard continued Saudi military activity as without consequences.

Separately, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree reported that Saudi aircraft conducted 26 airstrikes against Yemen. He said the attacks targeted several areas across the country.

Saree also said Saudi Arabia had carried out around 300 air raids during the week using F-15 and Typhoon-type aircraft launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases.

According to Saree, the strikes targeted the governorates of Taiz, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Amran, Al-Hudaydah and Saada.

Sanaa has repeatedly accused Saudi Arabia of pursuing military and political policies aimed at weakening Yemen and restricting its ability to make independent security decisions, while warning that continued attacks could trigger a response.