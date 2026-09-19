Poland Deploys Fighter Aircraft After Russian Activity in Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Poland temporarily deployed fighter aircraft on Saturday after its armed forces detected Russian military activity in neighboring Ukraine, although no activity was recorded over Polish airspace.

Poland’s Operational Command said the deployment was a precautionary measure, with Air Force assets “operating preemptively in Polish airspace” to secure and protect the country’s airspace.

The operation lasted approximately two hours before the Polish military stood down. Authorities reported no breach of Polish airspace during the period of heightened activity.

Following the operation, the Polish armed forces said their aircraft had returned to base, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems resumed their regular activities.

“Military aviation operations in Polish airspace ... have concluded, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to standard operational activities,” the armed forces said in a statement.

The deployment came amid continued fighting in neighboring Ukraine, prompting Poland to repeatedly place its air defenses and military aviation on heightened alert when Russian military activity occurs near its borders.

The NaTemat news portal reported that Poland’s repeated deployment of fighter aircraft in response to developments in Ukraine carries a substantial financial cost, adding to the broader logistical demands associated with maintaining heightened air-defense readiness.