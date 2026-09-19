South Africa Investigates Deaths of Nine Women in Ekurhuleni

By Staff, Agencies

South African authorities have expanded an investigation into a series of deaths involving women in Ekurhuleni after police recovered another body in Dawn Park, east of Johannesburg.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found Thursday partially clothed and wrapped in a sheet. Local media reported that she appeared to have suffered bruising and stab wounds.

Her death brings to nine the number of women whose bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni since July. Police have not established whether the cases are connected, although investigators are reviewing them collectively.

The deaths have sparked growing concern in affected communities, with residents describing increasing fear over their safety.

“We are scared to come out of our houses. We are scared to go to the shops. We are no longer free in a country where we are supposed to be safe as women,” resident Bongeka Sebela told the BBC.

A multidisciplinary team involving detectives, intelligence personnel, forensic specialists and other experts has been tasked with examining whether the cases share common characteristics.

Police are also following a person of interest, although authorities have not said which investigation the individual may be linked to.

The first case in the current series dates to July 15, when a woman’s body was found in Kempton Park. A suspect was arrested two days later and remains in custody, but police have not linked that individual to the subsequent deaths. Other bodies were later discovered in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Clayville and KwaThema.

Among those identified were 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, found behind a Kempton Park hotel after disappearing while out for a run; Itumeleng Kekana, who had been missing since July; and 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was found in KwaThema.

Public speculation has raised fears of a possible serial killer, but Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia urged caution, saying investigators currently view the incidents as potentially “quite distinct, separate events.” Police are nevertheless examining whether a group could be involved.