Yemeni Forces Claim Missile and Drone Strikes on Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced Saturday that they carried out two large-scale military operations against Saudi Arabia, targeting key sites in the capital Riyadh and an Aramco facility in Yanbu.

In a statement, the YAF said the operations involved “a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones,” and claimed both attacks were successful, causing “massive fires” at the targeted sites.

The YAF said the strikes were carried out in response to what it described as ongoing Saudi aggression against Yemen.

According to the statement, Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases have conducted 732 attacks, which the YAF said killed and injured civilians and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

The statement also accused Saudi forces of attempting to target Sanaa using what it described as “ISIS-style methods,” including alleged indiscriminate bombing attempts targeting civilians.

The Yemeni forces rejected reports accusing Yemen of targeting the holy city of Mecca, describing the allegations as a “grave falsehood.” The YAF framed its operations as defensive measures in response to what it called actions by the Saudi leadership against Yemen.

The YAF also dismissed Saudi media reports accusing Yemeni forces of targeting civilians as “entirely baseless.” It claimed that any civilian harm, if it occurred, resulted from failed attempts by Saudi air defenses to intercept the incoming projectiles.

The Yemeni forces reaffirmed their stated policy of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation,” saying they would continue targeting Saudi military build-ups until what they described as the aggression against Yemen ends and the blockade on the country is lifted.