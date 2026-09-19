Palestinians Martyred and Injured in New Gaza Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Three Palestinians were martyred and seven others injured after an "Israeli" occupation drone bombed a civilian vehicle on First Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said its crews recovered the charred bodies of three Palestinians who had been inside the vehicle. Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance crews treated the seven wounded, transferring five to its al-Saraya Field Hospital and two critically injured patients to al-Shifa Hospital.

In eastern Gaza City, "Israeli" occupation forces shot and injured a young Palestinian near al-Hajar Street in the al-Tuffah neighborhood. "Israeli" military vehicles also opened heavy fire east of the Shujaiya neighborhood.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was martyred and several others injured, including one critically, in an "Israeli" drone attack near the Civil Defense headquarters west of Jabalia refugee camp.

The Jabalia attack was among several deadly incidents reported since dawn Saturday. A child succumbed to wounds sustained from "Israeli" gunfire north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, while another Palestinian was martyred in an "Israeli" attack on Mushtaha Street in Shujaiya.

Overnight, "Israeli" occupation forces also carried out a demolition operation in northern Gaza. In central Gaza, an "Israeli" gunfire attack injured a child in Block 6 of the al-Bureij refugee camp, while fire east of al-Maghazi seriously wounded a woman and left a young man in critical condition.

In southern Gaza, "Israeli" artillery shelled the area around the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of Khan Younis, according to the correspondent.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll from the "Israeli" aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,910 martyrs, with 174,914 others injured.