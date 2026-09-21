Saudi Strikes Martyr Four Workers in Northern Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Health Ministry announced that four workers were martyred, and three others were wounded in Saudi airstrikes targeting communications towers in Yemen’s northeastern Al Jawf Governorate in Sanaa.

The ministry said Saudi warplanes carried out airstrikes on communications towers in the Khabwa Al Shaaf district, martyring four workers and injuring three others.

The strikes were part of a broader series of attacks on Al Jawf. Yemen’s SABA News Agency reported that Saudi warplanes also carried out two airstrikes targeting the Al Maton district complex.

SABA also reported that Saudi forces fired dozens of missiles at several populated border districts in Saada Governorate in northern Yemen.

The attacks came after Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Sunday evening that Saudi warplanes had carried out 28 airstrikes on Taiz, Al Jawf and Marib over the previous 24 hours.

Saree said the total number of Saudi airstrikes since the start of the escalation against Yemen and its people had reached 760.

Saree said the strikes “took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base and targeted Taiz province” south of the capital, Sanaa, noting that the total number of airstrikes carried out this week reached 300, using F15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif bases and targeted the provinces of Taiz, Hajjah, Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Amran, Hodeida and Saada.

The Yemeni Saba News Agency reported that “Saudi forces carried out artillery shelling targeting the border districts of Shada and Al-Dhaher west of Saada province in northern Yemen.”