Top Yemeni Commanders Warn KSA: We’ll Destroy Your Economy, Strike Your Shelters

By Staff, Agencies

High-ranking commanders of the Yemeni army have sternly warned Saudi officials against their ongoing attacks and blockade, stressing that Yemen’s military units will, in response, target energy infrastructure deep inside the kingdom and destroy its economy.

In a joint congratulatory message on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the victory of the September 21 Revolution on Sunday night, Yemeni Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi and Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces Major General Youssef Hassan Al-Madani stated that “all Yemeni military divisions will firmly and resolutely continue their struggle against Saudi Arabia.”

The message highlighted that Saudi authorities and their mercenary forces must learn a lesson, as homegrown Yemeni ballistic missiles and combat drones are precisely pounding various locations across Saudi Arabia.

The top Yemeni brass further warned that the country’s “missiles and drones can strike any location deep inside Saudi territory, devastate the kingdom’s economy, and can reach anywhere Saudi officials might be taking shelter in.”

“The slightest folly you commit will come at a heavy price. Our armed forces have introduced effective measures to establish a new equation of deterrence,” they stated.

Yemeni scholars have rejected as a “pure fabrication” Riyadh’s claim that Yemeni forces targeted the holy city of Mecca.

The message also emphasized that all bets placed by arrogant foreign powers against the resilience of Yemeni armed forces, the vigilance of the political leadership and military commanders have failed.

The statement comes as Yemen’s Armed Forces have expanded their presence along the western coast and around the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait, reclaiming areas previously held by Saudi-backed mercenary forces.

Yemeni outlets reported that the forces recently captured strategic heights in southwestern Lahij province overlooking the vital waterway and also announced control over Perim Island, known as Mayyun in Arabic.

The Sanaa administration also announced the implementation of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to an unjust and oppressive siege imposed upon Yemen for approximately twelve years.

The Yemeni armed forces have declared multiple successful military operations targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea.

The developments have added pressure on Saudi Arabia’s already constrained oil exports.

According to the Financial Times, Saudi crude production fell 23 percent to 6.2 million barrels per day in August, while crude exports dropped from 5.1 million to 3.1 million bpd.

Rising shipping costs and tighter access to export routes have also prompted Saudi Aramco to cut crude prices for Asian buyers.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, in conjunction with its allies, imposed a comprehensive blockade against Yemen while simultaneously initiating an extensive military offensive.