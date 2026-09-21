Macron Hits Back at Trump’s Claim on French Territory

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron has hit back at US President Donald Trump after he has posted a map depicting France’s archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon as US territory.

Trump posted an AI-generated image on social media earlier this month showing the US flag covering Canada, Mexico, Greenland, Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Iceland. Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, a small French overseas territory off the Atlantic coast of Canada with a population of just over 5,500, was also depicted as part of the “United States of America.”

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Saint-Pierre on Saturday for a two-day visit and talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Macron said it was “obvious” that the archipelago remains French territory.

“We’re not going to reiterate this every morning because some people have strange ideas or say strange things,” he added.

Macron’s remarks came a week after the French UN mission issued an apology for a social media post that “called into question the US commitment to human rights.” In July, the mission had criticized Washington for voting against extending the mandate of UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

“The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it,” the mission wrote on X at the time.

Since returning to office in early 2025, Trump has revived his claims on Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, and repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st US state. He has also vowed to take control of the Panama Canal and issued threats against Mexico and Cuba, while saying that the US should “own” the Gaza Strip. In January, Trump ordered a commando raid in Caracas that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom he accused of helping a drug cartel.

Trump’s push to acquire Greenland initially caused outrage in Copenhagen, prompting European NATO members to rally around Denmark. Nevertheless, the US, Denmark and Greenland announced an agreement last week that Trump said would grant Washington “permanent control” over the Arctic territory’s security.