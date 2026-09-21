Germany’s Breuer Tapped to Lead NATO Military Committee

By Staff, Agencies

German General Carsten Breuer has been selected as the next chair of NATO’s Military Committee, as European members accelerate military spending and preparations, citing the need to deter Russia.

Breuer, inspector general of the Bundeswehr, will replace Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, beginning a three-year term in summer 2027. NATO defense chiefs backed him at the bloc’s annual Military Committee conference in Copenhagen.

The committee serves as NATO’s main forum for coordinating military policy among member states and advising the bloc’s political leadership.

Breuer has overseen Germany’s major military buildup since taking office in 2023. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said his selection reflected recognition of Germany’s efforts to strengthen NATO.

Germany is currently the largest military spender among European NATO members, with spending estimated at around €125 billion [$143 billion].

Berlin launched its Zeitenwende, or “turning point,” after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who succeeded Olaf Scholz in May 2025, has pledged to build Europe’s strongest conventional military, while his coalition eased constitutional borrowing restrictions for military spending.

Germany ordered about €85 billion [$97 billion] in military equipment in 2025, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, and plans to raise defense spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2029.

Officials have also discussed potentially restoring conscription, suspended in 2011, amid personnel shortages.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of attacking a NATO member unless attacked first, dismissing contrary claims as warmongering.

Moscow has also portrayed NATO’s rising military spending as evidence that Western governments are preparing for a possible confrontation.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Merz’s push to make Germany Europe’s leading military power amounted to “in effect, declaring war” on Russia, accusing the chancellor of ignoring historical lessons.