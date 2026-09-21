Sheikh Qassem: Standing Firm Against the Occupation and Preventing It from Achieving Its Goals Is a Victory

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said that resistance is the only way to liberate occupied land, stressing that confronting superiority and “Israel” can only be done through resistance.

Speaking at the Martyr of Resistance Conference, held to mark the 55th anniversary of the founding of the Imamia Students Organization in Pakistan [ISO Pakistan], Sheikh Qassem said: “We in Lebanon have experienced this resistance firsthand and seen how it liberates both land and people, forces the ‘Israeli’ enemy to withdraw, defeated and humiliated and restores vitality and momentum to the Palestinian Cause.”

He emphasized that “the Palestinian Cause is a central issue.”

While stressing that resistance in all its forms is necessary, Sheikh Qassem explained: “Resistance means rejecting the enemy and fighting when we are able to fight, with each contributing according to their position and role.”

The Resistance Leader said that the attack on the Islamic Republic was aimed at bringing down the government, but that Iran had confronted the challenge. His Eminence added that “even if it takes time, Iran has emerged victorious,” saying: “Even if it takes days or months, we will prevail, because we stood firm and prevented them from achieving their objectives.”

Sheikh Qassem continued: “Gradually, cracks are bound to emerge, and the enemy will begin to collapse materially.”

The Hezbollah SG stressed that “with determination, perseverance and the support of our people, we can achieve the desired outcome.”

Sheikh Qassem also underscored that young people have a responsibility to work toward Islamic unity, stressing that this effort must continue, as must the Resistance.