UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz, Two Injured

By Staff, Agencies

A tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday, injuring two crew members, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO].

UKMTO said it received a report concerning a vessel making an inbound passage through the strategically important waterway. Military authorities informed the organization that the tanker was hit by an unknown projectile during its transit.

Two crew members suffered minor injuries, but the vessel remained operational and continued toward its next port of call under its own power.

Authorities are investigating the incident. No additional information was immediately available, including the tanker’s identity or the source of the projectile.