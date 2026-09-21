US Keeps Pressure on Iran While Claiming the Door to Talks Is Open

By Staff, Agencies

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Sunday that Washington’s “door is open” for Iran to return to negotiations even, as the Trump administration continues to apply political and economic pressure on Tehran.

Speaking at an Al-Monitor Live event in New York during the UN General Assembly, Waltz said the Trump administration believes time is working in Washington’s favor. He pointed to Iran’s economic difficulties and weakening currency while arguing that Tehran will eventually return to negotiations.

Waltz dismissed reports that Iran is seeking an end to US sanctions and compensation as conditions for renewed talks, describing such reports as “fantastical.” He said he hoped Iran would return to negotiations peacefully and diplomatically.

The comments come as Washington continues to pursue a pressure-based approach toward Tehran while simultaneously presenting negotiations as an option. Iran has faced extensive US sanctions, which have placed additional pressure on its economy.

On Gaza, Waltz described the administration’s approach as a “new type of multilateralism” and said discussions with “Israel” over implementing President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan could advance after “Israel’s” Oct. 27 parliamentary election.

The proposal calls for a Palestinian technocratic administration, reconstruction and an International Stabilization Force, while key disputes over Hamas’ disarmament and an “Israeli” withdrawal remain unresolved.

Waltz also claimed that other countries may be considering joining the “Abraham Accords,” without identifying them, and welcomed the decision by “Israel” and Morocco to exchange ambassadors.

Regarding Iraq, Waltz praised Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s efforts to bring armed resistance groups under government control.

The remarks reflect Washington’s continued reliance on pressure against Iran while leaving open the possibility of diplomacy. Tehran, meanwhile, continues to face demands from the United States amid unresolved disputes over sanctions, regional security and the terms of any future negotiations.