Xi Jinping to Visit Washington for High-Level Talks on Global Peace and China-US Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25, Beijing announced Monday, with discussions on China-US relations, global peace and international development expected to feature prominently.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump for the three-day visit. It will mark Xi’s first US state visit since September 2015, when he met then-President Barack Obama.

Xi and Trump previously met during Trump’s first term in 2017. Xi also traveled to the United States in 2023 for talks with then-President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, although that visit was not a formal state visit.

The upcoming meeting follows Trump’s state visit to China in May. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the two leaders’ reciprocal visits within six months as a milestone in China-US relations.

Guo said Xi and Trump are expected to hold in-depth discussions on major issues affecting bilateral relations, as well as world peace and development. Beijing said it hopes the talks will strengthen dialogue and cooperation, manage differences and contribute to global stability and prosperity.

Xi has visited the United States five times since becoming China’s president in 2013. US media reports indicate that Trump may receive Xi at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland upon his arrival.

Xi is also expected to be accompanied by senior Chinese business leaders, including executives from electric vehicle manufacturer BYD and technology company Xiaomi.