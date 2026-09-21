Gaza Death Toll Rises as Ceasefire Violations Continue

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said four Palestinians were killed and 17 injured over the past 24 hours in "Israeli" attacks on the enclave. The ministry said the fatalities included one person who succumbed to injuries and three whose bodies were recovered.

Since the ceasefire that began on October 11, 2025, the ministry said 1,394 Palestinians have been killed and 4,839 injured. It added that 834 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, while search operations for missing people remain ongoing.

The cumulative death toll since the beginning of the offensive has reached 73,914, with 174,952 Palestinians injured, according to the ministry.

The ministry said "Israeli" attacks continue across Gaza through aerial and artillery bombardment and machine-gun fire, causing deaths and injuries almost daily.

It also accused the "Israeli" occupation of violating its ceasefire obligations, particularly by restricting the entry of humanitarian aid, essential supplies and logistical equipment needed by the health sector.

Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya held talks with mediators and contacted several “brotherly and friendly countries,” warning that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis could worsen as winter approaches.

He pointed to continuing ceasefire violations and the collapse of damaged residential buildings sheltering displaced Palestinians.

Al-Hayya said "Israel" is preventing the entry of heavy machinery needed to clear rubble and secure buildings at risk of collapse.

He also accused it of blocking caravans, shelter tents and other supplies needed to protect displaced Palestinians from cold and rain, leaving tens of thousands in unsafe shelters.

He warned of escalating "Israeli" attacks and assassinations in Gaza, as well as continued assaults in the occupied West Bank and al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said such actions, along with restrictions on relief, recovery and reconstruction, undermine prospects for calm and obstruct implementation of commitments under President Trump’s plan.

Al-Hayya urged mediators to pressure "Israel" to honor the ceasefire, particularly its first-phase obligations, including ending attacks and assassinations and allowing the unrestricted entry of heavy machinery, rescue equipment, shelter materials and other winter necessities.

Mediators said they would continue efforts to deliver aid, address Gaza’s urgent humanitarian needs and push for implementation of the agreement.