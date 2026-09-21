Hamas Warns of Escalation as Gaza Ceasefire Faces Violations

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said Monday that the continued daily killing of women and children in the Gaza Strip by "Israel" represents an escalation of what he described as an “extermination war,” despite the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh nearly a year ago.

Qassem criticized the silence of the so-called “Board of Peace” and its institutions, saying their failure to clearly identify the occupation as the party responsible for sabotaging the ceasefire was “unacceptable and must not continue.”

He accused the Board, its executive director in Gaza, Nikolay Mladenov, and the American mediator of seeking justifications for "Israeli" violations and taking upcoming "Israeli" elections into consideration when addressing them.

Qassem warned that such an approach would provide cover for continued violations and undermine the ceasefire agreement.

Qassem called on Arab and Islamic countries participating in the “Board of Peace” to adopt what he described as a clear and practical position toward the violations, saying they have continued despite what Hamas described as Palestinian adherence to the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya held intensive contacts with mediators on Saturday amid what the movement described as dangerous developments in Gaza and increased "Israeli" attacks.

Hamas said damaged residential buildings continue to collapse, causing deaths and injuries among people sheltering inside.

Al-Hayya also warned that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis could worsen as winter approaches. He said "Israel" is preventing heavy machinery from entering Gaza to clear rubble and secure buildings at risk of collapse, while also blocking caravans, shelter tents and supplies needed to protect displaced Palestinians from cold and rain.

He further warned of escalating "Israeli" attacks and assassinations in Gaza, as well as continued assaults in the occupied West Bank and al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said these actions, alongside restrictions on relief, recovery and reconstruction, undermine prospects for calm and obstruct commitments outlined in President Trump’s plan.

Al-Hayya urged mediators and concerned parties to pressure "Israel" to honor the ceasefire, particularly its first-phase obligations, including ending attacks and assassinations and allowing the unrestricted entry of heavy machinery, rescue equipment, shelter supplies and other winter necessities.

According to Hamas, mediators pledged to continue efforts to deliver relief and push for implementation of the agreement.