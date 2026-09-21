Araghchi Calls for US Independence From ’Israeli’ Lobby

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that the influence of the "Israeli" lobby in Washington has reached a level where lobbyists openly boast about their influence over US policy toward Iran.

In a post on X, Araghchi referred to a recent article in Israel Hayom, a newspaper owned by Miriam Adelson, a prominent US-based supporter of "Israel." He said the publication’s call for deeper US-"Israeli" ties showed that the lobby was becoming increasingly open about its influence over Washington’s Iran policy.

“The Israel lobby is getting less shy about its grip on U.S. policy toward Iran,” Araghchi wrote, citing the article’s argument that US policy should ensure Washington pays a price for any harm caused to "Israel."

Araghchi also pointed to Adelson’s political influence in the United States, noting her support for the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

He argued that US efforts to reach an agreement with Iran require greater independence from the "Israeli" lobby, which he said has opposed agreements between Tehran and Washington.

“High time for Washington to break free from these shackles,” Araghchi said.

Iran and the US reached an understanding in June that, according to the source, was intended to end US military aggression and blockades against Iran in exchange for easing Iranian restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The arrangement came amid disruptions to shipping and rising international oil and commodity prices.

The understanding has since unraveled, with the source attributing the breakdown to the influence of "Israel" and the "Israeli" lobby in Washington. Araghchi’s remarks come as Tehran continues to call for an end to the conflict and renewed diplomatic efforts with Washington.