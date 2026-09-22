A Deconstructive Reading of Jack Neria’s Narrative in “Hassan Nasrallah: The Final Days of Hezbollah’s Leader”

By Al-Ahed News

History is usually written by the victors. But when the “alleged victor” is an occupying power that is still bleeding on the battlefield, what it writes amounts to little more than a “psychological warfare document” and an attempt to impose a justificatory narrative. The book Hassan Nasrallah: The Final Days of Hezbollah’s Leader, by Jack Neria, a former “Israeli” military intelligence officer and political adviser to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who is of Lebanese descent, falls within this context.

The book presents itself as a historical and strategic analysis, tracing the emergence of Hezbollah and the career of its Secretary-General, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, culminating in the assassinations and systematic destruction operations in the fall of 2024. Although the book is steeped in “Israeli” tactical triumphalism, reflected in the technological and security strikes, a careful deconstructive reading of the text strips away the author’s façade as an “objective expert,” revealing an “Israeli” mindset in crisis, burdened by a deep-rooted historical inferiority complex and, unwittingly, providing documented admissions of “Israel’s” strategic inability to overcome the structure of the resistance and its symbols.

In this presentation, we delve into the depths of the “Israeli” narrative, dissecting it point by point and turning the author’s claims into a platform for demonstrating the deep-rooted nature of the resistance and the fragility of the Zionist vision.

First: Security Forecasting and the Foundational Knowledge Gap [1982–2024]

Jack Neria opens his book with a highly significant admission that serves as a key to understanding “Israel’s” repeated failures in Lebanon. He acknowledges that when he took charge of the Lebanon and Syria branch of military intelligence on the eve of the 1982 invasion, he discovered that his agency did not have “a single document” dealing with Lebanon’s Shiite community. “Israel” viewed Lebanon exclusively through the lens of the “Christian community” and its allied forces, completely disregarding the social and political dynamics of the country’s largest sect.

This admission is not merely a historical intelligence blunder, but a “genetic error” in the Zionist mindset rooted in “security-oriented Orientalism”—a mindset that looks down on indigenous peoples and sees them only as tools or targets for killing. The author later attempts to justify Hezbollah’s rise as nothing more than a purely “Iranian creation,” brought about by 1,500 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps trainers. Yet his admission of complete ignorance of the environment of Jabal Amel, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut undermines his narrative.

How could a “foreign plant” put down roots and endure for 44 years if it were not a genuine organic response to an environment that had suffered from historical marginalization and the brutality of “Israeli” occupation? The “Israel” that was ignorant of Lebanon’s Shiites in 1982 is the same “Israel” that believed assassinating Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi in 1992 would bring the resistance to an end—only to produce Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It is the same “Israel” that today imagines that assassinating leaders and destroying villages from 2023 to 2026 will erase a deeply rooted ideology.

Second: The “State Within a State” Paradox: A Testimony of Achievement, Not a Condemnation

The book devotes considerable space to detailing how Hezbollah allegedly hijacked the Lebanese state and built a “parallel state” with a complex network of hospitals [the Islamic Health Organization], schools, financial institutions [Al-Qard Al-Hasan], and reconstruction institutions [Jihad al-Binaa]. The author describes how the party was able to rebuild what “Israel” destroyed in 2006 with a speed and efficiency that surpassed those of the Lebanese state, and how it was able to provide loans and services at virtually no cost at the height of Lebanon’s economic collapse.

The “Israeli” officer intended to use this narrative to turn Lebanese people against Hezbollah and accuse it of usurping their sovereignty. Yet, in doing so, he effectively wrote a “testimony to the resistance’s exceptional efficiency.” In a region of West Asia plagued by failed, corrupt, and fragmented states, the author’s account shows that Hezbollah was not merely an armed militia, but a comprehensive social and developmental project.

If the party were merely an “armed gang” or an “Iranian tool” imposing itself through intimidation, how did it succeed in creating such a resilient institutional structure that people trust and that meets their needs from birth to death? The “Israeli” military intelligence’s acknowledgment, through Neria, of the superiority of the party’s own social and service network over Lebanon’s state institutions explains the secret behind the broad popular support for the resistance—support rooted in genuine provision of care and a legitimacy built on achievement, rather than mere brainwashing, as the Zionist narrative claims.

Third: The Obsession with Destroying the “Myth” and the “Spider Web” Complex

The author devotes an entire chapter to attempting to dismantle the “Nasrallah myth,” claiming that his aura was manufactured by a media machine and populist glorification. This raises a fundamental question: If he was merely a militia leader who made misguided decisions, why would "Israel’s" security establishment devote so much effort to dismantling his “myth” after his martyrdom?

The answer lies in the theory of “psychological displacement of failure.” “Israel” recognizes that the physical assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah did not erase his impact on the collective consciousness.

The book makes no attempt to conceal its deep unease, or even its sense of alarm, over the enduring charisma of the late Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the time the book was being prepared. The author analyzes how Nasrallah became an icon transcending sectarian and national boundaries, particularly after the victories of 2000 and 2006, and how Sunni and Christian leaders set aside their differences to rally around him.

The author’s focus on the details of Sayyed Nasrallah’s killing, portraying him as having died suffocated and abandoned, is an attempt to undermine the Karbala-inspired symbolism of heroic martyrdom that serves as an ideological driving force for resistance supporters. Because “Israel” was unable to defeat the man during his lifetime, the author attempts to assassinate his image after his martyrdom, portraying his final moments in the war room as moments of despair and abandonment by his allies.

This naturally raises the question: Why would “Israel’s” most important security institution, the Military Intelligence Directorate [Aman], devote an entire book to vilifying, diminishing, and demonizing a man who had only recently been martyred?

The answer can be summed up in one statement: This documented “Israeli” effort demonstrates that the “Spider Web” speech delivered by Sayyed Nasrallah in 2000 remains a foundational trauma in “Israeli” consciousness—one from which “Israel” has yet to recover and which it seeks to overcome by destroying the image of the man who delivered it.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recognized the internal fragility of “Israeli” society and its inability to withstand a war of attrition. In contrast, the author attempts to be clever by claiming that Sayyed Nasrallah “miscalculated” on October 8, 2023. What Neria attempts to obscure is that the unprecedented “Israeli” brutality, the pager explosions, and the destruction of southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut were not displays of structural strength, but a “reaction born of existential panic” aimed at repairing what Sayyed Nasrallah had shattered in the minds of the settlers.

The author also exposes his own inability to understand the spiritual dimension of the resistance when he mockingly discusses the symbolism of the number “313” [the companions of Imam al-Mahdi, peace be upon him], or describes the party’s steadfastness and refusal to surrender as a “Karbala syndrome” and a “suicidal tendency.” This reveals that the materialist “Israeli” mindset cannot comprehend that a resistance fighter does not fight merely to live in humiliation, but instead sees martyrdom—which Sayyed Nasrallah sincerely sought, as the author noted in his eulogy for Fouad Shukr—as a continuation of life and a triumph of blood over the sword.

Fourth: October 8, 2023: The “Provocation” Myth and the Admission of “Preconceived Intentions”

The narrative of a “fatal mistake” or “miscalculation” is the backbone of the book. Neria claims that Sayyed Nasrallah, “in his arrogance,” believed “Israel” was fractured by the judicial overhaul crisis and therefore decided to open the “support front,” an action that brought destruction upon Lebanon and forced the party to pay a price it had not anticipated.

Yet the author himself contradicts this narrative when he acknowledges that “Israeli” intelligence had detailed, pre-existing plans to strike Hezbollah and that the infrastructure for a war of annihilation was already in place.

Reading this contradiction undermines the “Israeli” justification of “self-defense,” suggesting instead that Hezbollah’s involvement was, at its core, a preemptive war that disrupted a broader “Israeli” attack that was already being prepared. Sayyed Nasrallah’s decision, according to this interpretation, was an inevitable intervention to protect Lebanon from an enemy that the events in Gaza had demonstrated recognized no red lines.

The author falls into a glaring strategic contradiction that exposes “Israel’s” true intentions. In the same chapters in which he accuses Sayyed Nasrallah of “provoking” “Israel”, the author boasts about “Israel’s” extraordinary intelligence capabilities. He points out that plans to destroy the capabilities of the Radwan Force, the pager detonation operation—which required advance manufacturing, implantation, and years of planning—and plans to eliminate the senior leadership were all ready and awaiting the order to execute. He even acknowledges that “Israel” was preparing to launch a major preemptive strike.

This admission turns the narrative on its head: Hezbollah’s involvement on October 8 was not a “needless entanglement” of Lebanon in war, but an inevitable preemptive war.

Had Gaza fallen without Lebanon taking action, the “Israeli” war machine, already prepared and lying in wait, would have turned toward Lebanon to implement its plan for “Operation Northern Arrows” at a time of “Israel’s” choosing. It is therefore clear, according to this interpretation, that Sayyed Nasrallah chose to engage in the “support battle” not only to support Gaza, but also to obstruct “Israel’s” premeditated plan to eliminate Hezbollah, rather than to provoke a “state that was living in peace,” as the author argues.

Fifth: Sectarian Incitement: The Cheap Substitute for Military Decisiveness

The book’s operational objective becomes apparent in its final chapters. The author assumes the role of a political “highwayman,” dwelling at length on Lebanese and regional sectarian divisions. He places particular emphasis on Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria, attempting to portray it as a sectarian war aimed at killing Sunnis. He also focuses on the party’s clashes with Lebanon’s Christian political spectrum, expressing regret over the “Mar Mikhael Agreement” between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah, which he describes as a “temporary marriage” that enabled the party to establish its dominance.

“Israel”, according to this analysis, repeatedly resorts to the weapon of sectarian strife when it fails on the battlefield. Neria, a veteran “Israeli” officer and former head of the Syria-Lebanon portfolio in Aman, deliberately reminding Sunnis of the Syrian war and Christians of Lebanon’s demographics and the question of war and peace, amounts to an explicit admission that F-15 fighter jets and bunker-buster bombs were not enough to bring Hezbollah to an end.

“Israel” recognizes, as the author states, that the party rapidly reorganized its ranks under the leadership of Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, and that it continues to launch rockets and refuses to surrender its weapons. Because the military campaign failed to achieve its objective, the author invokes the specter of the “Lebanese Civil War,” urging the Lebanese Army and other sectarian groups to confront Hezbollah and strip it of its weapons—carrying out what elite “Israeli” units failed to accomplish in the wars of 2024 and 2026.

Sixth: The Fallacy of the “Collapse of Deterrence”

The author boasts that “Israel” crushed the “balance of deterrence” established by Sayyed Nasrallah since 2006, claiming that it unilaterally changed the rules of engagement and struck whenever and however it wanted.

The author deliberately conceals a major strategic reality: “Israel” did not dare to break the “rules of engagement” with Lebanon from a position of inherent superiority, but out of existential panic following October 7, 2023. More importantly, “Israel” did not open an all-out front until it had called in the US aircraft carriers Gerald R. Ford and Dwight D. Eisenhower, along with Western naval forces, to protect it from regional retaliation.

The author’s boasting about the collapse of deterrence contradicts the fact that “Israel” needed a “mini-NATO” and an open US air bridge to dare to assassinate Hezbollah commanders and bomb Beirut’s southern suburbs. If deterrence had been an illusion, as he claims, “Israel” would not have spent 18 years, from 2006 to 2024, weighing every move before firing a single shot toward northern Palestine.

Seventh: The Deliberate Conflation of “Normalizing Regimes” and the “Arab Street”

Neria claims that Hezbollah lost its Arab and Muslim popular base after intervening in Syria and became “an outcast” supported only by Iran, speaking on behalf of Arab regimes, particularly those in the Gulf, that have designated it a terrorist organization.

Here, the “Israeli” intelligence officer engages in a form of “sociological distortion,” deliberately conflating “Arab regimes that have normalized relations with ‘Israel’ or are aligned with the United States” with “Arab societies and peoples.” The author attempts to present statements issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League as though they reflect the genuine pulse of the Arab street.

The reality the book overlooks is that Hezbollah’s decision to support Gaza with blood, despite the devastating cost, has reconnected the resistance with a deep-rooted Arab and Muslim consciousness. Arab publics watched as governments confined themselves to statements of condemnation, while the party sacrificed its historic leadership and its secretary-general as part of the struggle for Al-Quds.

“Israel” is not afraid of the party’s “Arab isolation”; rather, it fears Hezbollah once again becoming a cross-sectarian “Sunni-Shiite icon” in the face of the genocide in Palestine.

Eighth: The “Resolution 1701” Trap and the Explicit Call to “Afghanize” Lebanon

The author criticizes the weakness of the Lebanese state in disarming Hezbollah, urging the Lebanese Army and domestic forces to exploit the party’s “weakness” to strip it of its weapons.

The author’s repeated calls for the Lebanese state to forcibly impose disarmament are not, as he claims, a call to build a “state of institutions,” but rather a literal application of the old “Israeli” security doctrine: “Let them kill each other.” “Israel”, having failed to eliminate Hezbollah’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon and having seen its tanks destroyed on the front lines, now wants to outsource this dirty task to the Lebanese Army, triggering a civil war that would destroy what remains of Lebanon and relieve “Israel” of the burden of direct fighting.

Ninth: A Clash of Standards: How Does “Israel” Measure Victory?

The author recounts, in the language of an accountant, the number of Hezbollah commanders killed, the number of buildings destroyed, and the tons of explosives dropped, concluding that the party was defeated and that its trajectory had come to an end.

This narrative exposes what the author presents as a conceptual crisis within the “Israeli” military establishment: it measures victory by the scale of destruction, the number of casualties, and technological superiority. Resistance and liberation movements, by contrast, measure victory according to two criteria: “survival” and “preventing the enemy from achieving its objectives.”

The author’s focus on the scale of destruction in villages and the extent of displacement during the 2024 and 2026 wars is an attempt to obscure “Israel’s” failure to achieve its strategic objectives, namely: dismantling Hezbollah, separating the Lebanese front from Gaza, and returning settlers to the north on “Israeli” terms.

“Israel” prevailed in terms of “killing and destruction,” but the book demonstrates, according to this reading, that it failed to achieve “submission.”

Conclusion: The “Martyr” Who Still Frightens His Killer

Jack Neria’s book is an extraordinary document, not because it contains historical facts, but because it offers an accurate psychological portrait of the current Zionist entity: an entity armed with the latest lethal technology, possessing immense destructive power and carrying out Hollywood-style, high-profile assassinations, yet suffering from a profound “strategic sterility.”

Although the book was prepared to celebrate the end of an era marked by the nation’s martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may he rest in peace], every page of it is steeped in anxiety about the future. They are awed by their own strikes, yet frustrated that those strikes have not led to the raising of the white flag. The continued leadership of Hezbollah by the courageous Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, with the same ideological steadfastness, and the resistance fighters’ refusal to retreat despite their villages being wiped off the map, demonstrate that “Israeli” “security Orientalism” has once again failed.

They killed the leader, destroyed the bunker, and turned bodies into hills, then sat down to write books to convince themselves that they had won. But the retaliatory missiles that struck, and will strike, Haifa and "Tel Aviv" make them realize, bitterly, that the myth they tried to dismantle both on the battlefield and in their books still threatens to confine them to shelters and haunt their very existence.