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UK Approves Military Support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen War

UK Approves Military Support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen War
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By Staff, Agencies

Britain will provide military support to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh escalates its aggression against Yemen, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed, marking his first authorization of military action since taking office.

Speaking to The Independent while traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly, where he is due to meet US President Donald Trump for the first time, Burnham said he had approved Riyadh’s request for defensive air-to-air refueling.

The UK is expected to deploy the support within days, with a single Royal Air Force aircraft involved. The mission is expected to focus on “defensive operations,” including potentially shooting down drones, which Britain considers a defensive measure.

Burnham said the support was approved following advice from the defense and foreign secretaries, stressing that it was intended to protect Britain’s interests and keep regional pathways open amid Saudi Arabia’s concerns over further attacks and disruption.

He later said the arrangement would be temporary, with the deployment expected to last weeks rather than months.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarullah leadership continues to reject foreign military interference and reaffirm its support for Palestine. Addressing the 12th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution,

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi described Yemen’s confrontation with foreign powers as part of a broader struggle for national sovereignty and independence.

Sayyed al-Houthi said the revolution ended Yemen’s dependence on foreign direction and restored the country’s independence and dignity.

He accused Saudi Arabia, the United States, Britain, and "Israel" of seeking to restore foreign guardianship through military, political and economic pressure, while condemning the Saudi-led aggression and blockade that damaged Yemen’s civilian infrastructure and worsened its humanitarian crisis.

He stressed that Sanaa would continue supporting Palestine and resisting foreign interference, saying Yemen’s position could not be reversed through military pressure.

Yemen saudi war on yemen war on yemen SaudiArabia UnitedKingdom

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