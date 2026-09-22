Ansarullah: Yemeni Armed Forces Fighting Decisive Battle against Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

A senior member of the Ansarullah resistance movement Hizam Al-Assad confirmed that the country’s armed forces are involved in a “decisive battle” against Saudi Arabia, and any escalation by Riyadh will definitely lead to the expansion and diversification of Yemeni retaliatory strikes.

“By the grace of God, our armed forces are fighting a decisive battle against the aggressive Saudi regime. Any attempt to broaden the scope of confrontation will be met with the intensification and alteration of attacks” on strategic sites deep inside the kingdom, Hizam Al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Monday night.

He also called upon Turkey and Pakistan to seriously take heed of Ansarullah chief Abul-Malik al-Houthi’s warning, and refrain from involvement in the ongoing military offensive and siege against the Yemeni nation.

“They will suffer heavy losses, and the fallout will last for decades to come,” Assad pointed out.

His remarks came as at least six civilians were killed and eight others injured when Saudi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes against residential neighborhoods in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz.

The Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network, citing local sources, reported that Saudi strikes targeted a building in the Red Sea port city of A-Mokha, claiming the lives of six people. There was a mother and her two infants among the fatalities.

High-ranking Yemeni military commanders have warned Saudi Arabia that the country’s armed forces will destroy the kingdom’s economy and will strike anywhere Saudi officials might be taking shelter.

Saudi warplanes also bombed a popular market in the Dhubab district of Ta’izz province, but there were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

Additionally, five Saudi airstrikes targeted Al-Ahkoum and Al-Abous areas in the Hayfan district of the same Yemeni province.

Elsewhere in the Al-Hazm district of the northern province of al-Jawf, Saudi warplanes launched an aerial attack, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Sana’a administration declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni military has announced a number of successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.